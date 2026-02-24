Breaking Down Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Rs 130 Crore Combined Net Worth: Private Jet, Jubilee Hills Mansion, Coorg Villa

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to get married on February 26, marking one of the most high-profile celebrity weddings of the year. The couple recently revealed that their celebration will be called the "Wedding of VIROSH."

As anticipation surrounding the ceremony grows, their individual success and combined financial strength are once again under discussion. Known for delivering major hits across Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi cinema, both actors have built substantial careers, strong brand identities, and significant personal fortunes.

Rashmika Mandanna: Net Worth, Earnings, And Brand Influence

Rashmika Mandanna continues to command an enormous fan following with more than 48 million followers on Instagram. Widely referred to as the "National Crush," she is among the highest-paid actresses in South India.

Deccan Chronicle estimates her net worth at around Rs 66 crore. According to the same report, she charges approximately Rs 4 crore per film. Her income is supported by film projects, brand endorsements, commercial collaborations, and her personal fragrance line, Dear Diary by Rashmika Mandanna.

Film Career And Major Releases

Rashmika has starred in several big-ticket films such as Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa: The Rule, Chhaava, and Animal, all of which have contributed significantly to her rising earnings and growing brand value.

Properties And Car Collection

The actress reportedly owns several residential properties across India, including an Rs 8 crore home in Bengaluru. She also holds properties in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa, and her hometown, Coorg. The Coorg villa is reportedly priced at Rs 8 crore.



Rashmika, who is known to enjoy spending time in natural surroundings, has chosen to build her home in Virajpet - a quiet, green town in Coorg. As reported by MagicBricks, her property in Kukkloor is a modern single-storey house designed with contemporary features and surrounded by dense greenery.



After buying the house in Mumbai, Rashmika told the Times of India, "It has been some time since I moved into my new house, which is modest and beautiful. I just loved the house when I saw it. My pet Aura also loves the place. It's just the two of us right now but we love being around the place. It's a new city, new weather and I like it all. I feel like a gypsy. I moved to new addresses in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the past, when I started working in those cities. And now that I am here, I have a new place to myself here, too. I have lived in these other cities and made friends with people."

Her luxury car line-up reportedly includes, Range Rover Sport, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Toyota Innova, Hyundai Creta.

In 2024, Rashmika was featured in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list, reaffirming her status as one of the country's most influential young stars.

Vijay Deverakonda: Wealth, Businesses And Luxury Lifestyle

Vijay Deverakonda's net worth is estimated between Rs 66 crore and Rs 70 crore. Lifestyle Asia reported his net worth at Rs 66 crore in 2023, while Deccan Chronicle placed it at Rs 70 crore in 2026. Alongside acting, the star has diversified his earnings through ventures in fashion, sports, and real estate.

Acting Fees And Endorsements

According to Mint, Vijay charges between Rs 12 crore and Rs 15 crore per film.

His earnings from brand endorsements are a major contributor to his annual income, with Housivity.com stating that each deal in the beverage and fashion categories brings in Rs 1-2 crore.

Social Media Influence

Vijay's strong digital presence adds another stream of revenue. As reported by Mint, He earns around Rs 40 lakh for a single sponsored Instagram post.

Business Interests: Fashion And Sports

Rowdy Wear: Vijay owns his streetwear label, which remains popular among young fans.

Hyderabad BlackHawks: He is also a co-owner of the Hyderabad BlackHawks volleyball team, reportedly making a sizeable investment to acquire his stake.

Homes and High-End Vehicles

Deccan Chronicle reports that Vijay owns a luxury bungalow worth around Rs 15 crore in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

His car collection includes, as reported by Deccan Chronicle, a BMW 5 Series, a Ford Mustang, a Volvo XC90, and a Range Rover. Reports also claim he owns a private jet, adding to his list of high-value assets.The jet is reportedly priced at Rs 30 crore.

By 2026, Vijay has completed over a decade in cinema and has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list.

Combined Wealth: A Power Couple In Tollywood

Together, Rashmika and Vijay's collective net worth is estimated to exceed Rs 130 crore. As they prepare for the wedding, the pair not only remain one of the most talked-about couples in the Indian film industry but also stand among the wealthiest and most influential young stars in Telugu cinema.

What We Know About The Wedding So Far

Though the couple has confirmed their wedding, they haven't shared details of the venue or preparations.

NDTV exclusively learned that the wedding and pre-wedding festivities will take place at The Mementos from February 24-26.

The property, nestled in the Aravalli Range, is completely secluded from public view, making it suitable for a highly private celebration.

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding announcement

The hotel houses 117 private villas and has both a river and a lake within the estate. It also has its own private helipad and is spread across an entire hill in the Aravallis.

No major film stars are expected to attend, but some politicians from Telangana and a few film directors are part of the guest list for what is described as an extremely private event. The total number of invitees is expected to remain around 100.

"Our dearest loves, before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'," they said in a joint statement on Sunday, confirming their wedding.

The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3 last year at the actor's Hyderabad home.



