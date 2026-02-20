Rs 1.52 Lakh A Night: Inside The 3 Udaipur Luxury Hotels Touted As Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding Venue

Wedding bells may soon ring in the City of Lakes. Reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26, and while the couple have stayed characteristically silent, the speculation has only grown louder.

According to information accessed by NDTV, the ceremony is expected to be an intimate yet lavish affair, with a carefully curated guest list and tight logistics.

A hill resort on the outskirts of Udaipur is believed to be the chosen venue, with privacy being the couple's top priority. Guests are likely to begin arriving from February 23, with pre-wedding celebrations planned for the 24th and 25th.

Three luxury properties are doing the rounds as possible venues: The Mementos by ITC Hotels, Raffles Udaipur and Fairmont Udaipur. All three are located away from the city centre, either tucked into the Aravalli hills or set along serene waters, making them ideal for a discreet yet grand celebration.

Among them, The Mementos by ITC Hotels appears to have the strongest buzz.

The Mementos By ITC Hotels

Situated roughly 25 kilometres outside Udaipur, this ultra-luxury property lies along the old route between the shrine town of Nathdwara and the ancient Eklingji Temple, in the village of Kailashpuri. Perched atop a hill and overlooking the Aravalli range and a man-made lake below, the hotel offers the kind of secluded grandeur celebrity weddings often demand.

The property features 117 suites and villas, five restaurants, three banquet venues and dedicated celebration spaces. Crucially, it also has a helipad, and sources suggest helicopter services may be used to transport guests directly to the resort. For a high-profile wedding keen on minimising public attention, this checks every box.

One of its standout accommodations, the Aravalli Suite, spans 485 square metres and comes with a private pool, separate living room, four-fixture bathroom and a sit-out area with sweeping views.

The suite, under a flexible rate with breakfast and Wi-Fi included, is priced at Rs 79,249 per night. Multiply that across multiple rooms and several days, and the wedding budget quickly enters eye-watering territory.

Raffles Udaipur

Another strong contender is Raffles Udaipur, known for its island-like exclusivity and lakeside charm. Positioned away from the city's bustle, the property is synonymous with high-end destination weddings.

Raffles Oasis Suite

The Raffles Oasis Suite is among its most premium offerings. Spread across 1,291 square feet, suites includes a plunge pool with cabana, private balcony, walk-in wardrobe and a sprawling bathroom stocked with personalised amenities.

The nightly tariff for such suites starts at Rs 1,52,000.

Fairmont Udaipur Palace

The third property frequently mentioned is Fairmont Udaipur Palace, another grand retreat located away from the urban centre. Known for blending Rajasthani architecture with modern luxury, the hotel has been a popular choice for big-ticket events.

One of its signature twin rooms with a plunge pool and cabana measures 60 square metres, accommodates up to three guests and offers poolside views. Current pricing for the stay begins at Rs 1,00,750.

While smaller than the expansive suites at the other properties, the combination of heritage-inspired design and private pool amenities makes it a compelling option.

All three venues share a common thread: distance from the city, expansive grounds and controlled access. For celebrities who have consistently kept their relationship low-key, the emphasis on privacy seems deliberate.

Interestingly, sources close to the couple previously confirmed that Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 3 last year, attended only by family and close friends. The airport sightings in recent weeks have only added fuel to the wedding chatter.

For now, nothing has been officially confirmed by the couple. But in Udaipur's quiet hills and lakeside palaces, preparations may already be underway. If the speculation holds true, February 26 could see yet another grand celebrity wedding unfolding against the backdrop of the Aravallis.