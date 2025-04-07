Travelling To Oman? Top 10 Luxury Resorts To Stay At, From Alila Jabal Akhdar To Al Baleed Resort Salalah

If you (too) are enamoured by Oman like actor Rashmika Mandanna, who was in the country to celebrate her 29th birthday, we won't be surprised. Eagle-eyed fans on the Internet say that Mandanna's rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda was with her in Oman. The two were seen in similar photographs from Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, one of the best properties in Oman.

Oman, famous for its ethereal beauty, Arabian culture, and sophisticated luxury experiences, deserves a spot on every traveller's must-visit list.

Here are the top 10 luxury resorts in Oman to make for the most premium vacation experience:

1. Six Senses Zighy Bay

Where: Musandam Peninsula

The Six Senses Zighy Bay is one of the most luxurious resorts in Oman, perfect for spending a peaceful vacation with premium experiences like a private pool, personalised butler service, and a fun paragliding opportunity to enjoy with your loved ones.

2. The Chedi Muscat

Where: Muscat

This resort displays the rich Omani culture and provides elegant accommodations along with fine dining and warm hospitality. The Chedi is known for its 103-metre infinity pool, offering the perfect setting to enjoy a private evening with sophisticated drinks.

3. Al Bustan Palace, A Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Where: Muscat

A stunning royal escape, Al Bustan Palace features a gorgeous beachfront and intricately designed interiors. The royal palace boasts a five-storey-high domed lobby that is one of the main attractions for tourists around the world.

4. The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat

Where: Muscat

The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat is another stunning resort with a beachfront. The place offers premium services and is designed with rich Omani traditions. The resort provides guests with a 24/7 private butler service that caters to their personal choices and needs.

5. Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

Where: Salalah

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara provides stunning beachfront views and offers premium private pools along with some of the best wellness therapies. The resort also offers private access to the renowned Al Baleed Archaeological Park, making for an unforgettable travel experience.

6. Alila Jabal Akhdar

Where: Al Hajar Mountains

Alila Jabal Akhdar is one of the most peaceful retreats in Oman, offering a serene and warm environment. The place blends luxury with natural surroundings and features a cliff-edge infinity pool along with premium dining and stunning views. Bonus: from mid-March to mid-May, you get to see the stunning Damask roses in bloom.

7. Barcelo Mussanah Resort

Where: Al Mussanah

The Barcelo Mussanah Resort is a luxury property featuring private access to stunning marine life and sophisticated rooms with views of the beautiful sea. The resort also offers exciting experiences such as various water sports, including diving.

8. Dunes by Al Nahda

Where: Wadi Al Abiyad

Dunes by Al Nahda is a tented camp resort that features desert-style luxury along with private experiences like sandboarding and camel rides. The resort is also known for its authentic dining, offering the best of Omani cuisine.

9. InterContinental Muscat

Where: Muscat

This luxury resort offers stunning beachfront views along with fine dining, elegant rooms, and warm hospitality. It also features one of the largest outdoor gardens in Muscat, providing spectacular views and is ideal for private tours.

10. Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort

Where: Al Hajar Mountains

The Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort is yet another luxury retreat in Oman, offering premium facilities and stunning villas with canyon views. The resort features the famous Diana's Point, a breathtaking platform where Princess Diana once stood.

