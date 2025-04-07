Internet Is Convinced That Rashmika Mandanna Spent Her 29th Birthday With Rumored Boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda In Oman. See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna spent her 29th birthday (April 5) in Oman. The actress dropped some happy pictures from her vacation on her Instagram feed. The first set of pictures feature Rashmika enjoying her meal against the backdrop of a swimming pool. Rashmika also shared some goofy selfies of herself from the beach.

A day later, Vijay Deverakonda dropped a series of pictures. The striking similarities in the locale of the pictures intrigued the Internet and they think Rashmika and Vijay were together in Oman.

In the first image, Vijay can be seen posing on sand against the backdrop of a blue sea. He is seen dressed in a loose-fitted white ensemble. In the next click, the Arjun Reddy star is seen riding a horse. In the next click, the actor can be seen looking away from the camera against the backdrop of a setting sun. In the comments section, a couple of fans wrote, "Rashmika birthday celebrations."

Take a look:

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's dating began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna talked about her equation with Vijay Deverakonda in an interview with We Are Yuvaa. She said, "Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it. I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He's not a yes person. He's on point. This is good...this is not good...this is what I think...this is what I don't think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he's someone I really, really respect."

On the work front, Rashmika's Eid release Sikandar is currently running in the theatres. Vijay Deverakonda was last seen The Family Star.