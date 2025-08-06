Actor Vijay Deverakonda At Probe Agency Office Over Online Betting Case

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad today in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the promotion of illegal online betting applications.

The ED's probe is based on an Enforcement Case Information Report or ECIR filed against 29 celebrities, including actors, TV personalities, and social media influencers. The case stems from multiple First Information Reports filed by the Telangana Police, which allege that these public figures promoted betting apps in violation of the law. The ED suspects that these endorsements were part of a scheme to launder large sums of money generated through illegal gambling.

Vijay Deverakonda's team had earlier issued a clarification after his name surfaced in the case. They clarified that Vijay Deverakonda's association was strictly limited to endorsing a "skill-based gaming platform" and was not for any illegal betting or gambling apps. His team highlighted that his endorsement was only for "regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted." They further said that his legal team thoroughly reviewed the agreement to ensure compliance with all legal standards.

The statement refers to the Supreme Court of India, which has, on multiple occasions, distinguished "skill-based games" like rummy from gambling, asserting that they require skill rather than chance.

The clarification also notes that Vijay Deverakonda's endorsement contract with the brand in question, A23, ended in 2023 and that he is no longer associated with them.

The actor's position, as communicated through his team, is that his endorsement was for a legally recognized skill-based game and was done in a completely lawful manner. This stands in contrast to the allegations that the promotions were part of a larger money laundering scheme involving illegal betting platforms.

Veteran actor Prakash Raj was one of the first to appear before the ED for questioning. After his questioning, he told the media that his association with a betting app was a limited one from 2016. He claimed he had withdrawn from the contract on "moral grounds" and had not received any payment for the endorsement. He has not been asked to appear again.

Rana Daggubati was initially summoned to appear on July 23 but requested an extension as he waa shooting in Tamil Nadu. He has been given a new date of August 11 to depose before the ED. His team had previously stated that his contract for a skill-based gaming platform ended in 2017 and was legally compliant.

The ED's investigation extends to a total of 29 individuals, including actors like Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhhi Agerwal, Pranitha Subhash, and television personalities. The agency is examining financial transactions and digital records to determine the extent of their involvement and the flow of funds.