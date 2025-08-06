Wedding, Affair, Abortion, Assault: UP Woman Dead After 5-Month Torture

A 32-year-old woman who married a Merchant Navy officer five months ago has been found dead in her Lucknow home. While her husband has claimed that she died by suicide, Madhu Singh's family members allege he had been torturing her over dowry and had murdered her. The post-mortem report has confirmed that the death was caused by hanging. The accused, Anurag Singh, has been arrested, and police are questioning him to get to the bottom of the tragedy.

A Grand Wedding And Dowry Demands

Madhu married Anurag on February 25 this year after connecting on a matrimonial site. Anurag worked as a second officer in a Hong Kong-based ship management firm. At the time of the wedding, he demanded Rs 15 lakh as dowry, Madhu's family has alleged. WhatsApp chats shared by her family show Anurag insisting on Rs 15 lakh as dowry, as Madhu's family members say they can only manage Rs 5 lakh. Anurag, the chats show, tells Madhu's family that he will have "only 150 baaratis", but that he cannot lower the dowry demand. Madhu's father, Fateh Bahadur Singh, stated in his complaint to the police that Anurag called repeatedly after the wedding and pressed for dowry. After Holi, less than a month after the wedding, Anurag assaulted Madhu for the first time and she returned to her parents' home. Her father then paid the dowry asked for and Anurag took her back, but the torture continued, the bereaved father has said in his complaint.

"He Finished Her Social Life"

Madhu's sister Priya says she was a lively person, but Anurag did not want her to talk to anyone. "He did not want her to have a social life; he would ask her not to talk to her friends or with us. We would speak only when he was out of town. He hit for absolutely no reason, such as keeping a plate where he did not want her to keep it. He pressured her to drink with him," she said.

Madhu had lost touch with all her friends after her wedding and could use her phone only when Anurag was out, said Priya. "He would check her phone, call records and even her online orders."

Priya said that during their last conversation, Madhu told her about Anurag's latest assault. "They were returning from somewhere, and she was driving. The road had potholes and it was raining, so Madhu kept to the left. Anurag accused her of keeping to the left because she spotted some men there. That was the trigger of his last assault."

Priya said she wanted to bring Madhu home, but she asked her not to, fearing another flare-up. In an audio clip shared by Priya, Madhu could be heard saying, "Mujhe bohut mara (he beat me up badly) because when he was drinking, I did not keep the bottle right in front of him."

An Affair And A Pregnancy

Madhu's father has alleged in his complaint that Anurag was in an extramarital affair and recently spent a night with his ex-girlfriend at a hotel in the city. "My daughter had become pregnant, but he forced her to abort," he has said. The family has also shared details of the hotel booking on July 31, four days before Madhu was found dead. The complaint says that on August 3 (Sunday), Madhu had told Priya that Anurag had assaulted her. "On August 4, at 4.32 pm, he called and said my daughter died by suicide... I believe he has killed my daughter," Madhu's father has said.

Madhu had read chats between Anurag and his ex-girlfriend on his phone and shared them with her.

Husband's Arrest

Anurag has told police that he called the 112 helpline around noon after finding Madhu hanging from the ceiling. But Madhu's family was informed only around 4.30 pm -- nearly five hours later. Police have also found that Anurag texted the maid not to come that day. The maid missed the message and came to work. She rang the bell several times, but no one opened the door. Anurag's phone also shows he ordered food online around 10.30 that morning.

Anurag has now been arrested. During questioning, he said Madhu died by suicide, but when asked about what could have pushed her to the edge, he had no answers. He has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section relating to cruelty and under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Police have also said that Anurag kept asking for cigarettes after being taken into custody.

Inputs by Vivek Shahi