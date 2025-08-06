No Caste Discrimination In Water Distribution: Madras High Court's Big Order

In a powerful and far-reaching order, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has condemned caste-based discrimination in access to public water resources and directed statewide implementation of equitable practices. Justice Dr RN Manjula passed the order in response to a bail petition where a 65-year-old woman from the Scheduled Caste community highlighted discriminatory practices in Thalaivankottai village, Tenkasi district.

Calling the denial of water based on caste "pathetic and surprising in this scientific age," the court termed access to clean drinking water a fundamental right and integral to the right to life.

The court had earlier directed the Tenkasi District Collector to ensure Scheduled Caste residents were not made to wait until others had taken water. A compliance report filed on July 31 confirmed installation of 17 new public taps and the formation of a committee to monitor equal access.

Appreciating the swift response, Justice Manjula emphasized that authorities should not wait for complaints to act, noting that caste discrimination often goes unreported due to fear or apathy.

Invoking Sections 3(1)(za) and 21 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the court reminded the government of its constitutional duty to ensure that common public resources like water are shared without discrimination.

In a significant directive, the judge ordered the Director of Municipal Administration, Director of Town Panchayats, and District Collectors across Tamil Nadu - under the supervision of the Chief Secretary and in coordination with the Director General of Police - to implement the "Thalaivankottai model" in every village and urban area within three weeks.

The case will be heard next on August 21. The court also urged that committees be formed at the panchayat level to proactively monitor equal access to public resources and promote caste harmony.