Vietnamese EV Major Rolls Out Electric SUVs At Its Tamil Nadu Plant

VinFast CEO to NDTV: "Our Tamil Nadu Plant Will Be a Global Hub for EVs"

VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau unveiled the company's ambitious plans for India and beyond, as the Vietnamese Electric Vehicle major formally rolled out its first electric SUVs - VF6 and VF7 - from its 400-acre manufacturing facility in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

"This plant in Thoothukudi is VinFast's first manufacturing facility outside Vietnam, and the first in South Asia. It carries a lot of emotion and encouragement for us," Mr Chau told NDTV. "It proves that we can turn the impossible into possible - and do so at high speed."

Mr Chau revealed that VinFast plans to launch a new EV model every six months, in a bid to meet India's evolving demand for clean mobility. "We hope to fulfill the growing EV expectations in India," he said, confirming strong pre-booking enquiries even before the commercial launch.

The initial installed capacity of the plant is 50,000 vehicles per year, with scope to expand to 1.5 lakh vehicles in the second phase. VinFast's long-term vision targets production of 1 million EVs annually worldwide by 2030, with India playing a central role in that roadmap.

The company has so far employed 500 people, half of them from Thoothukudi, many trained under the Tamil Nadu government's "Naan Mudhalvan" skill development scheme. "We are committed to recruit more, aiming to reach 1,000 soon," Mr Chau added. At full capacity, the factory is expected to generate 3,000 to 3,500 direct jobs and many more through ancillary industries.

VinFast is pursuing a comprehensive EV ecosystem in India, with partnerships for both distribution and after-sales. It has teamed up with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to offer robust digital services and nationwide service support. myTVS plans to open 120 service workshops, ensuring customer confidence across key cities.

Additionally, VinFast is collaborating with BatX Energies for battery recovery and recycling, promoting a circular economy and minimising environmental impact.

According to VinFast's press release, the Tuticorin plant is the company's third operational facility globally, and the fifth project in its international manufacturing network. Equipped with state-of-the-art automation and advanced robotics, the facility includes a Body Shop, Paint Shop, Assembly Line, Quality Control Centre, Logistics Hub, and an auxiliary cluster for local vendors.

"This plant lays a solid foundation for us to make Tamil Nadu not just a manufacturing hub for India, but VinFast's largest export base for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa," Mr Chau told NDTV.

VinFast's entry is part of Tamil Nadu's larger vision to emerge as the EV capital of South Asia. The company's emphasis on localisation, technology transfer, and workforce upskilling also aligns with India's Make in India and green industry goals.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin signed the inaugural vehicle, in a symbolic gesture to mark the state's growing prominence in India's electric mobility landscape