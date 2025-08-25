Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC Increases Ticket Prices After 8 Years. Check Details

Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Travelling in Delhi Metro is set to become costlier after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed that the ticket fares will be increased, starting Monday (Aug 25). This is the first time DMRC has hiked the ticket prices in eight years, having done so previously in 2017.

Responding to a social media user's query regarding the ticket fares, DMRC stated that the price revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Re 1 to Rs 4 on all lines.

"This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025," DMRC wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Re 1 to Rs 4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to Rs 5."

Check DMRC's post here:

This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025. The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by ₹1 to ₹4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to ₹5. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 24, 2025

The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from ₹ 1 to ₹ 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto ₹5 for the Airport Express Line). The new fare… pic.twitter.com/gOgOGmebxz — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 25, 2025

Check Delhi Metro New Fare Slabs

The new fare slabs will be: Rs 11 for 0-2km, Rs 21 for 2-5 km, Rs 32 for 5-12km, Rs 43 for 12-21km, Rs 54 for 21-32km, and Rs 64 for beyond 32km.

DMRC has also announced different fare slabs for Sundays and national holidays. It will charge Rs 11 for 0-2km, Rs 11 for 2-5km, Rs 21 for 5-12km, Rs 32 for 12-21km, Rs 43 for 21-32km and Rs 54 for more than 32km.

Distance (in KMs) FARE Time Limit (in Mins.) Monday to Saturday Sunday & National Holidays 0-2 Rs 11/- Rs 11/- 65 2-5 Rs 21/- Rs. 11/- 5-12 Rs 32/- Rs 21/- 12-21 Rs. 43/- Rs. 32/- 100 21-32 Rs 54/- Rs 43/- 180 More than 32 Rs 64/- Rs 54/-

Commuters not impressed

Social media users were not impressed by DMRC's fare price revision, with the majority demanding a reason behind the move.

"But why are you increasing the fare? What added facility or benefits would you be offering effective tomorrow?" said one user while another added: "I pay DMRC Rs 130 every day now it will be Rs 140. I thought this is steady but you guys are adjusting inflation faster than our salary revision."

A third commented: "Please give a comprehensive chart. Why the stealthy increase!?"

Delhi Metro Fare Hike News

DMRC last revised its fares in 2017 based on the recommendations of the fourth Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). Up until Sunday (Aug 24), the minimum fare was Rs 10 and the maximum fare was Rs 60.