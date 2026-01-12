Golden Globes 2026 Full Winners List

The official Hollywood awards season kicked off with the 83rd Golden Globes. The highly anticipated event, which sets the stage for the Oscars, took place at the Beverly Hilton,California, US.
One Battle After Another, with nine nominations, became the sixth film in Golden Globes history to receive five acting nominations and at least one acting bid across the four acting categories, regardless of genre.
Sentimental Value received the second-most film nominations with eight, followed by Sinners with seven. Additionally, The White Lotus led the television nominations with 6, followed by Adolescence with five.
Sinners, Marty Supreme, and One Battle After Another are among the films set to compete at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.
Frankenstein, Sentimental Value, Hamnet, and Wicked: For Good are some of the other films going for gold at the ceremony in Los Angeles.
A new category-best podcast-has been introduced this year, while Adolescence, The Pitt, and The Studio are nominated in the TV categories.
Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessie Buckley, and Michael B. Jordan all have acting nominations this year.
US comic Nikki Glaser is returning to hosting duties after last year.
She delivered an opening monologue that rivaled the Globe greats-Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler-roasting the A-list celebrities in the room.
Hosting the Golden Globes, Glaser later said, was "without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career."
But Glaser told the BBC's Regan Morris earlier this week that she often feels intimidated by all the "star power" in the room, adding: "I blur my eyes when I'm on stage. I'll be doing that so hard on the night."
Here's the full list of winners (being updated as they are announced)
Film categories
Best Film - Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Film - Musical Or Comedy
Winner: One Battle After Another
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Non-English Language Film
Winner - The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Animated Film
Winner - KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Female Actor - Drama
Winner: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best Male Actor - Drama
Winner: Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Female Actor - Musical Or Comedy
Winner - Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Male Actor - Musical Or Comedy
Winner - Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best Supporting Female Actor
Winner - Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Male Actor
Winner - Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Cinematic And Box Office Achievement
Winner - Sinners
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Director
Winner - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best Screenplay
Winner - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Best Original Song
Winner - Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; 'Golden'
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One
Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden
Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble
Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams
Best Original Score
Winner - Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray - Sirat
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
TV Nominations
Best Series - Drama
Winner: The Pitt
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Series - Comedy Or Musical
Winner: The Studio
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best Limited Series
Winner: Adolescence
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Female Actor - Drama
Winner: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Best Male Actor - Drama
Winner - Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Best Female Actor - Comedy Or Musical
Winner - Jean Smart - Hacks
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Male Actor - Comedy Or Musical
Winner - Seth Rogen - The Studio
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Female Actor - Limited Series
Winner - Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Best Male actor - Limited Series
Winner - Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Best Supporting Female Actor
Winner - Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Best Supporting Male Actor
Winner: Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance
Winner - Ricky Gervais - Mortality
Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart - Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais - Mortality
Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Best Podcast
Winner - Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First from NPR