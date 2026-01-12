Golden Globes 2026 Full Winners List

The official Hollywood awards season kicked off with the 83rd Golden Globes. The highly anticipated event, which sets the stage for the Oscars, took place at the Beverly Hilton,California, US.

One Battle After Another, with nine nominations, became the sixth film in Golden Globes history to receive five acting nominations and at least one acting bid across the four acting categories, regardless of genre.

Sentimental Value received the second-most film nominations with eight, followed by Sinners with seven. Additionally, The White Lotus led the television nominations with 6, followed by Adolescence with five.

Sinners, Marty Supreme, and One Battle After Another are among the films set to compete at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

Frankenstein, Sentimental Value, Hamnet, and Wicked: For Good are some of the other films going for gold at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

A new category-best podcast-has been introduced this year, while Adolescence, The Pitt, and The Studio are nominated in the TV categories.

Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessie Buckley, and Michael B. Jordan all have acting nominations this year.

US comic Nikki Glaser is returning to hosting duties after last year.

She delivered an opening monologue that rivaled the Globe greats-Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler-roasting the A-list celebrities in the room.

Hosting the Golden Globes, Glaser later said, was "without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career."

But Glaser told the BBC's Regan Morris earlier this week that she often feels intimidated by all the "star power" in the room, adding: "I blur my eyes when I'm on stage. I'll be doing that so hard on the night."

Here's the full list of winners (being updated as they are announced)

Film categories

Best Film - Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Film - Musical Or Comedy

Winner: One Battle After Another

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Non-English Language Film

Winner - The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Film

Winner - KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Female Actor - Drama

Winner: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best Male Actor - Drama

Winner: Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Female Actor - Musical Or Comedy

Winner - Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Male Actor - Musical Or Comedy

Winner - Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best Supporting Female Actor

Winner - Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Male Actor

Winner - Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Winner - Sinners

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Director

Winner - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best Screenplay

Winner - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Best Original Song

Winner - Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; 'Golden'

Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One

Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden

Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble

Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Winner - Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kanding Ray - Sirat

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

TV Nominations

Best Series - Drama

Winner: The Pitt

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Series - Comedy Or Musical

Winner: The Studio

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Limited Series

Winner: Adolescence

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Female Actor - Drama

Winner: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Best Male Actor - Drama

Winner - Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Best Female Actor - Comedy Or Musical

Winner - Jean Smart - Hacks

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Male Actor - Comedy Or Musical

Winner - Seth Rogen - The Studio

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Female Actor - Limited Series

Winner - Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best Male actor - Limited Series

Winner - Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best Supporting Female Actor

Winner - Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best Supporting Male Actor

Winner: Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance

Winner - Ricky Gervais - Mortality

Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart - Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais - Mortality

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Best Podcast

Winner - Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First from NPR