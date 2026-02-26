How Rishab Shetty Reacted When Asked About Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26.

The wedding, however, led to an awkward moment for filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty, who directed Rashmika's debut film Kirik Party.

Rishab Shetty Avoids Question Related To Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding

Rishab Shetty was attending the concluding day of the Sri Raghavendra Guruvaibhavotsava at Mantralayam shortly after launching his upcoming film, Jai Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma.

During his interaction with the media, he spoke about his visit, his darshan, and his new project.

However, the tone shifted when a reporter asked, "Sir, now Rashmika Mandanna is getting married. Did you get an invitation?" Rishab, who had been answering questions patiently until then, smiled, said "Thank you," and walked away without addressing the query.

Rashmika made her acting debut with Kirik Party, directed by Rishab Shetty and starring Rakshit Shetty. The film marked the beginning of her journey in cinema and also her relationship with Rakshit.

The two got engaged in 2017 when she was 21. However, the couple broke off their engagement in 2018.

According to The Indian Express, in 2023, Rashmika referred to Rakshit's banner Paramvah Studios as a "so-called production house" while speaking about her debut. The remark appeared to trigger a reaction from Rishab, who later said he preferred working with newcomers rather than "these types of actresses," making air quotes as he spoke.

About Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding

Rashmika and Vijay got married in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple held their traditional Telugu wedding ceremony at 10:10 AM, followed by a second ceremony at 5 pm honouring Rashmika's Kodava heritage.

