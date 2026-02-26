Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Now Married. First Pics Out

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had their traditional Telugu wedding ceremony this morning at 10:10 AM. The second ceremony took place in the evening to honour Rashmika Mandanna's Kodava heritage.

Their official wedding pictures are now finally out!

Rashmika Mandanna wrote a long note sharing pictures from their wedding ceremonies, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now My Husband! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"



She added, "The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man!"

Have a look at the full post here:

Vijay Deverakonda shared the same pictures and wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife, 26.02.2026."

There were a few other pictures in his Instagram carousel which featured Rashmika Mandanna getting teary-eyed.

They hosted two ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding, which honoured Vijay's roots in the morning, and then a customary Kodava (Coorg) wedding celebrating Rashmika's heritage in the evening.

Sources close to NDTV also confirmed that they sent sweets for the paparazzi at the venue.

The couple got married in the presence of family members and close friends at the luxury hotel ITC Mementoes, located 50 km outside Udaipur today.

Haldi And Sangeet Ceremonies

According to Cinema Express, the sangeet turned into a joyous celebration with the couple dancing alongside close friends and family members. The evening's playlist was deeply personal, featuring songs from their own films that have become fan favourites over the years.

Tracks from Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which showcased Vijay and Rashmika's on-screen chemistry, were among the highlights. The nostalgic mood continued with songs like Kalyani Vachaa Vachaa and Inkem Inkem.

However, the biggest crowd-puller turned out to be the viral Peelings track from Pushpa: The Rise. The song had guests flocking to the dance floor, turning the celebration into a high-energy affair.

The couple also hosted an intimate Haldi ceremony for friends and family at the hotel. While Rashmika and Vijay shared exclusive images of the decor on their Instagram Stories, their friends have also treated fans to some inside pictures.

Lokah actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashika Ranganath, and Shravya Varma-who are common friends of Rashmika and Vijay-shared fun-filled pictures on their respective Instagram Stories.

Vijay's set of images focused on the ceremony space. The venue was set outdoors in a circular space enclosed by soft wooden panelling, with the floor entirely carpeted in delicate pink rose petals. At the centre sat two small wooden stools placed for the bride and groom during the ritual, surrounded by baskets filled with bright yellow and orange marigold petals. The backdrop consisted of lush floral arrangements in warm tones, giving the whole space a garden-like quality.

He also shared a close-up of personalised floral name placards: one reading "Rushie" (Rashmika's nickname) and the other simply reading "Vijay," placed among fresh lilies, roses, and marigolds.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna shared customised pet decor dedicated to Vijay's Huskies, Storm and Chester, and her own Cocker Spaniel, Aura.