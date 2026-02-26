Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Looks Decoded: Couple Stuns In Anamika Khanna

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are officially married, and now they have shared the first wedding pics on social media.

The wedding was held in the presence of family and close friends at the luxury hotel ITC Mementos, located 50 km outside Udaipur.

Decoding Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Looks

For their Telugu wedding, the couple chose ensembles by Anamika Khanna.

The bride wore a striking orange silk saree adorned with rich gold embroidery. It was paired with a heavily embroidered blouse featuring intricate gold detailing across the sleeves and bodice.

Her jewellery, crafted by Shree Jewellers, was unapologetically grand and steeped in tradition. She layered temple-style necklaces, including a close-fitting choker and long harams, creating a sense of opulence. Statement jhumkas, a maang tikka, and a delicate nose ring further elevated the ensemble, while stacks of gold bangles completed the look beautifully.

Her make-up was soft and radiant, with defined eyeliner accentuating her eyes and a small red bindi adding a classic touch. Her hair was neatly parted at the centre and styled traditionally, allowing the jewellery to take centre stage.

The groom embraced classic Telugu wedding attire, wearing a white pattu pancha paired with a rich red angavastram detailed with gold embroidery. He accessorised with bold traditional gold jewellery, including a statement necklace and an ornate bracelet.

Together, their coordinated red and gold palette created a visually striking appearance.

More About The Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had their traditional Telugu wedding ceremony this morning at 10:10 AM. The second ceremony took place in the evening to honour Rashmika Mandanna's Kodava heritage.

The couple first met on the set of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). They were engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, 2025, at Vijay's home in Hyderabad.



