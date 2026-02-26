On Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Day, A Look Back At When The <i>Animal</i> Actress Shared The Qualities She Wants In A Partner

The big day is finally here. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to get married today, February 26, in Udaipur. The two actors have long been considered one of the most adored couples in the industry, with fans shipping them for years. Their official announcement confirmed what their supporters had been hoping for: they are indeed getting married.

A few years ago, before their relationship was a topic of speculation, Rashmika spoke candidly about her views on love and the qualities she believes are essential in a partner.

What Rashmika Mandanna Said

In a 2024 conversation with Cosmopolitan India, Rashmika opened up about the emotional foundation she values in a relationship. Speaking about the role of a partner in her life, she said, "My partner. I need my partner in every phase of my life. I need that comfort, security, and empathy," highlighting the type of support she considers non-negotiable.

She went on to explain the traits that matter most to her when it comes to choosing a life partner. According to Rashmika, kindness and respect stand above everything else in a relationship.



She said, "My most important thing in a relationship is definitely kindness, but also respect. When you mutually respect one another, genuinely care, and are responsible for one another...it all adds up. Being loving, empathetic, caring, having a good heart, and being truly genuine are the other traits I need, because this is what comes naturally to me. I want to be with someone who has similar qualities and if my partner doesn't have the same attachment style, we just won't get along."

Rashmika also shed light on what love means to her, describing it as something deeply rooted in partnership. She added, "Being in love to me means partnership and companionship. You need a companion in your life. After all, if you don't have them then what's the point of having this life? You need someone to witness all of your highs and lows and someone to stand by your side and celebrate life with."

About The Wedding

Vijay and Rashmika are getting married at the luxury hotel ITC Mementos, located around 50 km outside Udaipur.

Marking a beautiful blend of their cultural heritages, the couple will host two ceremonies today - a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning honouring Vijay's roots, followed by a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding in the evening celebrating Rashmika's background.

Choosing privacy over grandeur, the wedding has been designed as a deeply intimate affair, centred on family, tradition, and meaningful rituals.

After months of speculation, the couple finally confirmed their wedding on Sunday, 22 February, with identical social media posts calling it "the Wedding of VIROSH" - a term affectionately coined by their loyal fanbase.



