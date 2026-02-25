Is There An Ideal Shower Temperature? Here's What Science Says

Taking a shower is considered one of the most essential personal hygiene routines. While some prefer a hot shower after a long day at work, many also enjoy a cold shower to feel more awake. In both cases, showers offer several health benefits, including helping you feel refreshed within just a few minutes. But do you know the ideal water temperature for a shower?

Yes, water temperature is far more important than you might think. Several board-certified doctors have now outlined the potential consequences of different shower temperatures.

“Lukewarm water is gentler and better for maintaining skin hydration,” Dr Eric Tepper, a board-certified family medicine physician, told Yahoo. Dr Asim Nazir Cheema, a board-certified cardiologist, also advocated for a comfortably warm — not steaming — water temperature for showers.

He revealed that lukewarm water, generally between 98 and 105°F (37 and 40°C), is the best shower temperature.

More About Hot Showers

"Hot water is typically described as approximately 110 to 140 degrees (43 to 60 degrees Celsius)," says Channa Ovits, MD, FAAD, a Westchester, New York-based board-certified dermatologist.

Hot showers offer several benefits:

They may boost heart health by increasing blood flow through wider blood vessels and reducing arterial stiffness, according to a report by Eating Well.

They have long been used in hydrotherapy, the practice of using various water temperatures to relieve joint pain.

They may improve sleep.

They can help burn some calories.

They provide a cosy temperature that can promote relaxation.

Disadvantages of Hot Showers:

While a steaming hot shower feels relaxing, spending too much time in it can cause burns. Dr Ovits shared, "Very hot water will cause the protective lipid barrier on the skin to essentially melt and be washed away, leaving the skin dry, tight and uncomfortable. The water should never feel uncomfortably hot on your skin, and erring on the side of tepid is good practice."

Dr Tepper elaborated, “It can also worsen dry skin and eczema.”

Beyond the skin, extremely steamy water can also affect your heart. “Extremely hot showers can actually stress your cardiovascular system. They can cause temporary drops in blood pressure, leading to dizziness - especially dangerous for older adults or those on blood pressure medications,” Dr Cheema shared.

More About Cold Showers

According to a WebMD report, showering at 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit (10 to 15 degrees Celsius) is considered a cold shower.

Some experts believe cold showers offer several health benefits, such as improved circulation and alertness. “The shock-to-the-system feeling that cold water gives to the body can help lower inflammation or calm the muscles that have been working hard,” Dr Michael Chichak, a general practice doctor, told Yahoo.

“When the cold water hits the body, the blood vessels constrict, nerve signals slow down, and this helps dull the pain for a while. It also triggers endorphins, and that's why people feel energised afterwards,” he added.

“If you have heart disease or hypertension, sudden cold exposure can cause blood vessels to constrict rapidly, potentially triggering cardiac events,” Dr Cheema, however, showcased the warning signs of cold showers.

Lukewarm water remains the best choice for your daily routine, offering several benefits with minimal risk.