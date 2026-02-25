Meet Diya Joukani, The 'Cool Girl From India' Going Viral Globally On Instagram

If you have been scrolling on Instagram lately, chances are you have seen at least one reel with the caption “cool girl from India.” A girl sipping chai, walking casually through a busy street, wearing an outfit that looks straight out of a fashion week. And then, suddenly, the mood shifts. She starts riding past traffic, holding a goat, or climbing onto random city objects like it's the most normal thing ever.

It looks not so chaotic, effortless and cool. And while many creators are now recreating this vibe, the trend actually started with one person - Diya Joukani. She is the original “cool girl from India.” And the internet can't get enough.

Here is All You Need To Know About Diya Joukani

1. She Is A Fashion Designer First

While most people know her as the viral sensation on Instagram, Diya is a fashion designer by profession. She designs and owns high-end fashion pieces. The outfits you see in her videos? Most of them are custom-made by her.

2. Diya Promotes Her Own Label

Diya Joukani uses her social media as her runway. Instead of traditional fashion campaigns, she showcases her designs through short, chaotic Reels. Every fit check is actually a smart marketing move. She makes high fashion feel fun and wearable.

3. She Started ‘Diya's Duniya'

To share her style with a wider audience, Diya Joukani launched her website called Diya's Duniya. It is her digital space where people can explore her fashion world beyond Instagram.

4. Crazy Viral Videos

Her content pulls serious numbers on Instagram. Most of her videos have raked in millions of views. But it was her February 10 video that pushed her onto the global stage. Take a look:

5. Diya's Content Is Nonchalant And Unpredictable

It is hard to describe her videos in one word. They are playful and unpredictable. But above all, they are nonchalant. She does the wildest things with a straight face. And that is exactly what makes people stop scrolling.

The “Cool Girl From India” Trend

Now, let us understand what this trend actually is and why it works.

The Basic Format

The video usually starts in a simple way. Diya Joukani is seen sipping chai, doing nothing dramatic with a classic Frank Ocean's Nights playing in the background. Then she starts walking through the city streets. Within seconds, things get wild. She might grab coconut water while riding a horse, or sit on a JCB shovel like it is her personal ride. The twists are fast and unexpected. And all of this happens while she is dressed in a detailed, high-fashion outfit. At its core, it is a fit check. But the presentation makes it iconic.

Fashion In Real Life Settings

One big reason the trend works is the contrast. Diya Joukani wears extravagant outfits. But instead of a studio or luxury background, she walks through normal streets. The mix of high fashion and everyday India makes it visually strong.

The Nonchalant Energy

The key ingredient is attitude. She does everything with a calm face and no loud reactions. That “I just exist like this” energy is what people call the cool girl vibe. It is confident but not loud, stylish but not try-hard.

Inclusion Of The City

Diya Joukani's videos are not just about her. They include everyone around her – street vendors, local kids and random passersby. She interacts freely. It feels like the whole city is part of her show. This makes the content feel alive.

Simple Editing, Big Impact

The format is simple – no heavy filters or transitions. Just sharp cuts, quick twists, and strong music. The focus stays on the outfit and the moment. That simplicity makes it easy for others to recreate.

And that is how it became a trend.

Why Others Started Copying It

After her February viral moment, creators across the world are trying the same format.

Let us take a look at some of the videos:

In this clip, the creator brings the trend indoors and gives it her own spin. Instead of busy streets, she uses her home as the backdrop. She walks through her garden, casually hops onto a swing, plays a few notes on the piano, and even twirls around with her furbaby in her arms.

Another creator took the trend to London and gave it a city twist. She is seen walking through the streets, grabbing a coffee on the go, and casually shopping at local stores. The vibe remains effortless and cool, but this time the backdrop is classic London – busy roads, chic cafes and everyday city life turning into her runway.

In Beirut, another girl adds her own flavour to the trend. She rides through the streets on a bike, stops to chat with strangers and grabs a quick snack. The setting feels lively and local, but her energy stays easy and confident.

In Moscow, one creator takes the trend to extremes – stepping out in minus 20 degrees and owning the cold. Wrapped up but still stylish, she walks through the snowy streets, embraces the icy backdrop, and even visits a church along the way.

A foreign tourist in Bengaluru jumped on the trend and made it his own. He is seen eating dosa at a local spot, sipping fresh coconut water by the roadside, and cruising through the city in an auto rickshaw.

The streets may change, the cities may differ, but the original cool girl energy still belongs to Diya Joukani.