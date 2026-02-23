After Sachin Awasthi's Viral Video, Influencer Recounts Mauritius Racism Incident: "Imagine Begging After Paying Rs 3.5 Lakh"

Indian influencer Sachin Awasthi alleged that he and his wife, Deepshikha Mishra, were detained for 38 hours without any explanation on their recent trip to South Korea. In a video shared on Instagram, Sachin shared that they were held at Jeju Island without any evidence and were further blackmailed to fly back to India.

The incident struck a chord with a user on X (formerly known as Twitter), who shared his personal experience of facing racism in Mauritius. He opened up about his experience after watching Sachin Awasthi's viral video.

In the post, the person, who goes by the name Starcommander, wrote, "Watched the video and it gave me chills. As an Indian, I have faced many instances of racism, but the worst experience was in Mauritius. I had landed a new dream job and wanted my parents to experience luxury in the tiny island country. So booked Anantara Iko resort for Rs 3.5 lakh (A big mistake)."

After reaching the resort, they decided to book a table at the hotel's restaurant for lunch, but the receptionist asked them to wait for 15 minutes due to a packed house. By 1:45 pm, when they didn't hear back from the staff, they assumed they'd been forgotten and headed to the restaurant.

"When we arrived, we noticed there were no tables. We were very hungry and asked a staff member what was happening today. He first asked if we were guests of this property and then went inside without answering, which felt very weird. Then a kind European family told us that the hotel is arranging Easter lunch and all guests were invited," the post continued. The influencer was surprised, but he let it go.

They waited some more, but by 2:30 pm, there was still no sign of the food. "McD was far away, cabs were not available, and we had no options other than the property. For the first time, I felt bad. This is not the experience I wanted. Imagine begging after paying Rs 3.5 lakh."

Finally, a housekeeping lady helped them and led them to the Easter celebration area, where they were shocked to see plenty of food and available tables. Despite their hunger, they were hesitant but ended up eating rice with butter and French fries. "When French fries were finished, I went to the chef to ask if he could get me some more, to which he bluntly said, "French fries are over, there may be some left over potato wedges, you can have that". I felt bad and left. Then a white-skinned boy asked the same of the chef, he refilled the fries," the person added.

He was taken aback by the blatant racism and immediately brought it to the duty manager's attention. However, his complaint seemed to fall on deaf ears as there was no apology, just a half-hearted acknowledgement of their feedback. "After paying the same amount as the other guests, I felt treated like a third-world guest. Why did I not share this then? I was literally afraid for my safety. The country is very beautiful, the localities are amazing, but the property does not like Indians," he concluded.

Just to be clear, I love the country, and the people of that country. This was just an experience which felt racist. One individual does not highlight the entire country. — Starcommander✨👨🏻‍💻 (@Starcommander10) February 22, 2026

Internet users are now backing him up, calling out the hotel's blatant racism. Some even vowed to boycott the establishment. The tech influencer noted that the property he mentioned in his post is no longer a part of the Anantara group. He also noted that he loves Mauritius and its citizens, and it was an isolated incident. He further added that a few individuals do not highlight the entire country.

