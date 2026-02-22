Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine Stun In Custom Manish Malhotra Outfits For Their Wedding

Former Indian cricket team batter Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with Sophie Shine on February 21 in a private ceremony. Their wedding pictures were no less than dreamy. They kept their D-Day styling very controlled and intentional, perfectly complementing their vibrant personality.

For the wedding ceremony, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine wore couture by Manish Malhotra in soft off-white shades. Their ivory outfits were from the designer's Inaya Summer collection, featuring lace details and floral patterns. The coordinated ensembles were simple and balanced, allowing the jewellery, makeup, and hairstyles to stand out without overpowering the overall look.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's Wedding Looks

The former cricketer kept his look clean and traditional for the wedding. He wore an embroidered ivory sherwani with a pair of white pants, a matching turban, and a classic safa. His layered, deep green emerald necklace served as the contrast element of his look, instantly creating a royal visual break. He further adorned the turban with a sarpech, adding traditional groom energy to the subtle hues.

Sophie wore a pastel-hued embroidered ivory lehenga, keeping her look soft, modern, and graceful. The voluminous skirt featured intricate floral embroidery and a broad border. She teamed it with a full-sleeved blouse with lace detailing.

Also, the bride opted for relatively minimal bridal jewellery to team with her ivory lehenga. It included pearl jewellery, matching earrings, and white kaleeraas.

For makeup, she went for a dewy foundation base teamed with peach tints on her lips and soft strokes of eyeliner. Side-parted open tresses cascaded down her shoulders in soft waves, wrapping up her look with an oomph factor.

The duo looked like a match made in heaven.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's Sangeet Looks

Their look for the pre-wedding ceremony was no less magical. The diva opted for a gold-toned lehenga choli, teamed with a statement choker and layered pieces.

The cricketer looked dapper in an ivory-toned bandhgala suit to complement his ladylove.

We are obsessed with Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding lookbooks.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Styles A Rs 5 Lakh Parrot Clutch For The Bluff Press Tour, Internet Draws Parallels To Urvashi Rautela