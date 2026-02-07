Kriti Sanon Turns Showstopper For Manish Malhotra At Dubai Fashion Week 2026

Kriti Sanon's association with Manish Malhotra goes back several years. In fact, for her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding, the actor and her entire family wore Manish Malhotra's creations.

The Do Patti actor walked for the ace fashion designer at Dubai Fashion Week 2025, and she brought the curtains down on the runway in 2026 as well. Her images and walk have been going viral on social media since February 6, when the fashion week concluded.

Kriti Sanon Turns Show Stopper For Manish Malhotra In Dubai

When Kriti Sanon walked the runway of Dubai Fashion Week 2026, she was dripping in pearls, quite literally. With Ramba Ho Ho Ho playing in the background, the actor grabbed everyone's eyeballs dressed in a white skirt, blouse, and sheer dupatta.

Embellished with pearls, the outfit was dramatic and elegant. Adding a pop of colour were jewels from Manish Malhotra's exquisite collection. The monochrome ensemble, paired with diamond and emerald-studded earrings, bracelets, and a ring, stole the limelight at the fashion week.

Manish Malhotra's Creations At Dubai Fashion Week 2026

Apart from Kriti's 'dripping in pearls' look, Manish Malhotra's other creations were also dazzling. The Indian Story: Inaya 2026 showcased brocade, signature sequins, and embellished outfits that will hopefully be seen again on red carpets, at special occasions, and during festive seasons throughout the year.

Every model walking for the designer not only wore the sparkling jewellery from his collection. Taking centre stage were predominantly diamond and emerald pieces.

Speaking to Gulf News, Manish Malhotra said, "Dubai is very close to my heart. I came here first in 1999 to shop for a wedding, and then, I launched my own store at Jumeirah Beach Road in 2005 (which later came to be known as Studio 8) ... I had this long journey with Dubai. Each time I come to Dubai, I find it so inspiring. There's always something new and fabulous."

At the end of the show, Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra walked together as spectators applauded the designer's collection.

