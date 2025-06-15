Take Notes From Kriti Sanon's Leg Workout To Power Through Your Weekend

Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly a fitness icon, consistently setting goals through her dedication to health. Whether it is practising yoga, or working out at the gym, the Do Patti actress does it all. This time, her fitness trainer, Karan Sawhney shared yet another motivational fitness video of Kriti where she can be seen doing dumbbell lunges at the gym.

Dressed in a white tank top, black sports bra and matching tights, the diva looked sartorially ready to hit the gym. She was caught on camera doing a downward and upward lunge while balancing her weight on the bosu ball. She repeated the exercise with precision multiple times. What's more, her trainer seemed might impressed with her gym skills and captioned the post, "Leg day with Kriti Sanon."

If you are inspired by witnessing Kriti Sanon breaking a sweat at the gym, here is all you need to know about the dumb bell lunges.

Benefits Of Doing Dumbbell Lunges

Dumbbell lunges are a highly effective exercise for building lower body strength and improving balance and stability. It primarily targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes while also engaging the core and improving overall lower-body functionality. By working each leg independently, lunges can help address strength or flexibility imbalances. Working large muscle groups can increase your resting metabolism, aiding in weight management. Strengthening core and leg muscles can contribute to better posture.

How To Do Dumbbell Lunges?

1. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing your body.

2. Step forward with one leg, lowering your hips until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.

3. Keep your back straight and your front knee aligned with your ankle.

4. Push off with your front foot to return to the starting position.

5. Repeat the movement with the opposite leg.

For a more advanced variation, you can perform the lunge while walking forward, alternating legs with each step. While it may seem like an easy exercise, you should always practice caution. It is important to consult with your trainer to ensure a safe and effective fitness journey.

