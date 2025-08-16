Malaika Arora Breaks Her Silence On Being Called "<i>Buddhiya</i>", Says It Can Be "Triggering"

When it comes to body positivity and feeling confident in one's own skin, Malaika Arora has always led by example. She has always been a strong advocate of self-love and never paid attention to facing incessant trolling for her age and appearance. But sometimes, these hurtful remarks do take a toll on her, the 51-year-old recently opened up about being age-shamed.

Malaika Arora, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, revealed that she was emotionally impacted when naysayers labelled her as “buddhiya (old woman)”. She revealed, "For me, 'buddhiya'... I mean, how can you even say something like that to somebody? Kabhi kabhi ye trigger karta hai, because bahut hi insensitive hai. (Sometimes the label triggers me because it is really insensitive)."

Malaika Arora added, "They see only that (brave) persona. They will see 'khush lag rahi hai (she is looking happy) but they do not realise that there are so many things that can actually trigger you, upset you."

The actress, however, has mastered the ability to channel negativity into motivation. “I feel that you should take these things as examples where you want to turn around and say 'people go ahead to say what you want to say, I will be better than that'. I will prove to you that I can be better and I can probably do anything and everything under the sun,” she shared.

Malaika Arora also praised her son Arhaan Khan and called him her "biggest supporter".

She said, “He (Arhaan Khan) is always like, 'What is the big deal, Mom? If somebody is saying that... it is fine. Why are you letting it affect you or upset you?' His encouragement helps me reset my mindset and move forward positively. Uske baad mere khud ke dimaag me jo mechanism hai to deal with situations (After that, the mechanism in my mind to deal with such situations) kicks in and then I say to myself, ‘Let's move forward, put this behind me.'”

From wellness to body positivity, Malaika Arora is truly an inspiration.