Malaika Arora's Dual Yoga Practice Sets New Seasonal Fitness Trend

Malaika Arora has once again put her fitness regime in the spotlight, this time through a new collaborative yoga video. The actress teamed up with celebrity yoga trainer Vanshika Pandey, who holds a Master's degree in Yoga Science from Patanjali University, Uttarakhand, and is known for training several fitness enthusiasts.

In the Instagram clip, Malaika and Vanshika Pandey perform a mix of Vinyasa and Sivananda Yoga, moving through a series of fluid postures with controlled breathing. The video carried the caption, “Flow with purpose.”

What Is Vinyasa Yoga?

Often called "flow yoga," this dynamic style of yoga follows a flowing sequence synchronised with the breath (inhale-exhale). It is generally characterised by fluid, dance-like movements, creating a continuous movement between asanas. Unlike rigid styles, Vinyasa Yoga helps coordinate breathing patterns.

This movement incorporates mindful breathing alongside every specific action, such as reaching up (inhale) or folding forward (exhale). The practice needs to be continuous and flowing, with no single fixed sequence. Each pose, such as plank, chaturanga, upward-facing dog, and downward-facing dog, offers a different flow to the body.

Here are a few benefits of Vinyasa yoga-

The challenging yet fast-paced flow of asanas builds heat, which helps to detoxify the body.

Increases bone density

Improves cardiovascular health

Boost metabolism

Boosts respiratory health

Calms the mind

Increases focus and concentration

What Is Sivananda Yoga?

Based on the teachings of Swami Sivananda of Rishikesh, it uses ancient methods of yoga practices and Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar) to cleanse the body. Besides Asanas and Pranayam, this yoga practice also follows the principles of proper relaxation (Savasana), proper diet (Vegetarian), positive thinking, and meditation.

Sivananda Yoga emphasises frequent relaxation and yogic breathing to strengthen and tone the body's muscle groups.

Here are a few benefits of Sivananda yoga-

Stimulates blood circulation

Strengthens the spine, which keeps the body youthful

Makes the muscles strong and flexible

Cleanses the lungs

Makes the digestive system strong

Boosts the nervous system

The overlaying text on the clip calls it a “Fusion of movement, breath, and mind,” adding, “Vinyasa builds, Sivananda restores.”

