Bored Of Regular Surya Namaskar? Spice It Up With Malaika Arora's Twist

When it comes to fitness, one celebrity who immediately comes to mind is Malaika Arora. Whether it's gym workouts, yoga, or dance, she has consistently set major fitness goals and continues to inspire her followers. The fitness icon often shares glimpses of her fitness routine on Instagram. Malaika, on Wednesday, dropped a fiery upgrade to the classic Surya Namaskar. "If you are also bored with the same Surya namaskar, let's add some warrior fire," she captioned the video.

The video begins with Malaika moving into a side-bending posture, which stretches the sides of the torso and helps improve and strengthen the core muscles.

After the side bend, she smoothly transitions into warrior-inspired poses which require balance, strength, and flexibility, particularly in the legs and core. She then flows into lunges, planks, and the upward-facing dog pose.

She mentioned, "This combo (Surya namaskar and warrior pose) adds strength, balance, mobility and a whole lot of heat."

Malaika also advised her followers to move with control and avoid rushing through the poses. She suggested practicing 12 to 24 rounds every day to notice an increase in strength and recommended trying it as part of your morning routine.

Malaika's 12-Step Surya Namaskar

She has often talked about the profound benefits of traditional Surya Namaskar. Earlier, she showed the step-by-step method for performing the asanas, which is a series of 12 yoga postures.

The first asana begins with a prayer pose, called Namaskarasana, where you stand tall with your feet together and arms by your sides. Next, inhale deeply and stretch your arms straight above your head into Hastottanasana.

The third asana is Padahastasana, where you exhale and bend forward by placing your palms on the floor. Then, inhale and step your left leg back while keeping your right knee bent at a 90-degree angle, a pose called Ashwasanchalanasana.

Next is Santolanasa, where you exhale and stretch your right leg back to align with the left leg.The sixth asana is Ashtanga Namaskara, in which you lower your knees, chest, and chin to the ground while inhaling. Then move into Bhujangasana (cobra pose), where you lift your chest and lower your hips while inhaling.

Next, exhale and lift your hips up, forming an inverted "V" shape with your body in Parvatasana (mountain pose).

Then, inhale and step your left foot forward between your hands, bring your right foot forward to join it, inhale and lift your torso while stretching your arms straight up, and finally exhale, returning to the standing prayer position (Namaskarasana).

Take a look at the video here.

Benefits Of Surya Namaskar

Improves flexibility of the spine, hips, and legs.

Strengthens muscles and joints across the whole body.

Boosts cardiovascular health and stamina.

Helps with weight loss by increasing metabolism.

Enhances digestion and gut movement.

Improves posture and reduces back/neck pain.

Increases blood circulation and lung capacity.

Reduces stress and calms the mind.

Improves focus, mood, and mental clarity.

Balances hormones and supports endocrine health.

Detoxifies the body and boosts immunity.

Increases overall energy and promotes better sleep.

If you're looking to reignite your routine, Malaika's Surya Namaskar remix might be the perfect spark.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.