Malaika Arora Recommends These 5 "Must-Do" Breathing Exercises

Malaika Arora has long been known as one of Bollywood's biggest fitness inspirations. While she made her mark on screen as a dancer and performer, today she's just as famous for her disciplined lifestyle and commitment to staying fit. The actress recently shared a quiet moment from her yoga practice, focusing on pranayama. Her caption read, “Pranayama your body has been asking for,”, followed by a list of breathing techniques. In yoga, pranayama is considered the bridge between the body and the mind. Controlled breathing helps regulate the nervous system, improve lung capacity, reduce stress, and enhance focus. Malaika Arora has often spoken about fitness being holistic, and pranayama fits perfectly into that philosophy.

5 pranayamas Malaika Arora practices:

1. Bhastrika (Bellows Breath)

Bhastrika involves forceful inhalation and exhalation, mimicking the action of a bellows. This pranayama energises the body, improves oxygen supply, and helps clear respiratory passages. It is known to boost metabolism, reduce fatigue, and leave the practitioner feeling refreshed and alert.

2. Kapalbhati (Skull-Shining Breath)

Kapalbhati focuses on sharp, active exhalations while inhalation happens naturally. Often associated with detoxification, it helps strengthen abdominal muscles, improve digestion, and cleanse the respiratory system. Regular practice is also believed to sharpen concentration and increase mental clarity.

3. Anuloma Viloma (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

One of the most calming breathing techniques, Anuloma Viloma involves breathing alternately through each nostril. This pranayama balances the left and right hemispheres of the brain, reduces anxiety, and promotes emotional stability. It is especially effective for stress management and improving overall mental well-being.

4. Bhramari (Humming Bee Breath)

Bhramari is practiced by producing a gentle humming sound during exhalation. The vibration created has a soothing effect on the mind and nervous system. It is known to relieve tension, calm racing thoughts, and improve sleep quality, making it ideal for winding down after a long day.

5. Udgeet (Chanting Breath)

Udgeet involves slow, deep breathing combined with chanting “Om.” This practice encourages deep relaxation and mindfulness. The sound vibrations help quiet the mind, improve focus, and create a sense of inner peace. It is often associated with spiritual grounding and emotional balance.

What makes Malaika Arora's post relatable is its simplicity. It is a reminder that breathing well is a form of self-care. "Pranayama isn't optional - it's the heart of yoga," she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.