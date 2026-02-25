On Camera, Bride Shot In Stomach On Wedding Stage In Bihar

A wedding ceremony in Bihar's Buxar turned into mourning on Tuesday night after the bride was shot allegedly by her lover. The man has been identified as Deenbandhu, a neighbour.

Eighteen-year-old Aarti Kumari was on stage with her to-be husband. The couple was surrounded by friends and family. A girl, likely Aarti's sister, was performing a ritual on the stage and putting vermillion on her brother-in-law's forehead. She then moves towards Aarti to repeat the process. It is then a man from the guests gathered in front of the stage shoots at Aarti.

The bullet hit Aarti in the stomach, near her navel. Chaos ensued with some trying to ensure Aarti remains conscious, while others shouted and ran out of the venue.

Aarti was rushed to a nearby Sadar Hospital. After providing her first aid, the doctors referred the bride to Varanasi Trauma Centre. She continues to be in critical condition.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday.

Locals suspect a love affair. While the accused, Deenbandhu is on the run, police have detained his parents for questioning.

The accused has previously been jailed in a liquor case, said Additional Station House Officer Chandan Kumar. Police are conducting raids to arrest him.

The wedding procession that had come from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district returned soon after.