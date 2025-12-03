Video: Chairs, Kicks, Punches Fly After 'Rasgulla Shortage' At Bihar Wedding

A wedding in Bihar's Bodh Gaya descended into a chaotic battlezone between the bride and the groom's families over shortage of rasgulla. CCTV footage showed the family members and guests from both sides threw punches, pushed one another, and some picked up red plastic chairs and used them as melee weapons.

The police said the bride's family filed a dowry case against the groom's side after the wedding got cancelled as a result of the fight over rasgulla shortage.

The incident happened at a hotel in Bodh Gaya on November 29. The bride's family had been staying at the hotel. The groom and his family came there from a nearby village.

After the wedding rituals got over, the bride's family raised a scene due to shortage of rasgulla, the police said. CCTV showed people initially gathered near food stalls and nothing seemed amiss.

Suddenly, a group fight broke out with many reaching for whatever they can - chairs, plates, etc - to hit others. The police said many from both sides were injured. The couple was heading to a wedding hall after the rituals when the group fight began.

The groom's father, Mahendra Prasad, confirmed on Wednesday the fight happened due to shortage of rasgullas. He alleged the bride's family filed a false dowry case following the incident.

While the groom's family agreed to go ahead with the wedding, the bride's family decided not to proceed.

The groom's mother, Munni Devi, alleged that while the fight was going on, the bride's family took the jewellery that she had brought to gift her. The groom's family said they also did the hotel booking.

"We tried to negotiate with the bride's family that the wedding should go ahead. But it did not work out," the groom's cousin Sushil Kumar said.