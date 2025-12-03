Belgium's 'Little Einstein' Completes PhD In Quantum Physics At 15

In a historic academic achievement, a 15-year-old genius known as 'Belgium's little Einstein' has completed his PhD in quantum physics at the University of Antwerp. Laurent Simons defended his thesis last month, making him one of the youngest PhD holders in the world.

Simons, who has an IQ of at least 145, said he will now start working towards his goal of creating 'super-humans', according to a report in The Brussels Times. He first gained popularity at the age of 12 when he received his bachelor's degree in physics after completing the three-year course in just 18 months.

At the time, Simons' parents, Alexander Simons and his wife, Lydia, revealed that their son had offers from IT giants in the US and China who wanted him to study at their research centres.

"It's official: Dr Simons! Just completed my PhD!!! Only way is up," wrote Simons in an Instagram post as congratulations poured from all over the world.

"Congrats Laurent, you are a genius but don't forget you are a normal teen too, play and spend time with your teen friends! Be multi-dimensional! Travel, play, hang out," said one user, while another added: "Congratulations, Dr Simons. You are one of the youngest PhD holders in the history of the world."

A third commented: "Congratulations Laurent! Hopefully you'll find out we're more than machines having a body/mind but pure rather that our real essence is pure awareness. Consciousness is primary. Wishing you all the best!"

Immediately after his PhD defence, Simons travelled to Munich to begin a second doctoral program in medical science, focusing on artificial intelligence.

While Simons' achievement is remarkable, he still isn't the youngest PhD holder in the world. The Guinness World Record stays with child prodigy Johann Heinrich Friedrich Karl Witte, who received his doctorate from the University of Giessen, Germany, on 10 April 1814 at the age of 13 years 283 days.