Revanth Reddy's Remarks On Hindu Gods Spark Political Row

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's lighthearted remarks about 3 crore Hindu deities, a God for every occasion, have sparked a political row.

The controversial comments made during a party executive meeting have drawn immediate and sharp condemnation from the opposition BJP and BRS, who accused him of insulting Hindu sentiments.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Reddy introduced a seemingly conversational point about the nature of Hindu worship, which he framed as an observation delivered "in a lighter vein".

The Chief Minister's quote, which quickly went viral after internal accounts surfaced, was: "How many deities are there in Hinduism? How many deities? Three crores? Why? For those who are unmarried, there is god hanuman. For those who are married twice, there is another god. For those who drink, there is another god. Yellamma, Pochamma, Maisamma. For those who demand chicken, there is a god. And for those who eat dal-rice, there is another god, right? There are all kinds of deities."

The opposition quickly seized upon the remarks, interpreting them as a mockery of the fundamental tenets of Hindu faith and customs.

Attacking the Chief Minister, Union minister and former Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar issued a strongly worded statement on social media, accusing the Congress party of holding deep-rooted hatred towards Hindus.

"I strongly condemn the comments made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy insulting Hindus and Hindu deities. The Congress has always been a party that bends before the AIMIM. Revanth Reddy himself said Congress is a Muslim party. That statement alone exposes their mindset. Congress carries deep-rooted hatred towards Hindus," Bandi Sanjay said.

"This is exactly why we warned during the Jubilee Hills by-election that if Congress or BRS accidentally won, Hindus would not be able to step out with dignity. The Chief Minister's latest comments prove BJP was right," he added.

Bandi Sanjay urged the Hindu community to unite: "The hatred Congress holds towards Hindus and Hindu gods now stands exposed. It is time for the Hindu community to think seriously. Will you stay divided and continue to endure humiliation, or will you unite and assert your strength?"

The backlash was quickly formalised into action, with the BJP state chief, G Ramchandra Rao, calling for statewide protests and agitations against the Chief Minister and the Congress government, demanding an unconditional apology.

The protests are expected to escalate across Telangana in the coming days.

The BRS also joined the condemnation, with several leaders demanding that the Chief Minister immediately retract the statement and apologise for hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus across the state.

