Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna Seeks Blessings From Telangana CM Revanth Reddy And His Wife, Invites Them To Hyderabad Reception

Newlywed bride Rashmika Mandanna met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday to formally invite him to her and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

Rashmika not only met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy but also his wife, Geetha, and their daughter. In visuals from the meeting, Geetha is seen offering her blessings to Rashmika.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Rashmika and Vijay stepped out in Hyderabad to offer prayers at a temple. The couple also, through their team, distributed thousands of sweet boxes across 23 cities nationwide, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, among several other major hubs.

Simultaneously, annadanam (a sacred food offering) is being conducted at multiple temples across India, further showing the couple's desire to seek blessings while giving back to the community.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family members.

A few days before exchanging vows, the couple met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend their wedding invitation.

ALSO READ: Crazy Viral: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Unseen Pics From Wedding