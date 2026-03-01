Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda To Do <i>Annadanam</i> Across Country, Distribute Sweets in 20+ Cities

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, fresh off their wedding, plan to mark the occasion with 'Annadanam' at temples nationwide on Sunday.

What's Happening

The couple will also distribute sweets via trucks across India.

They announced the gesture on social media, stating: "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food."

They added, "So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With Love Vijay & Rashmika (sic)."

Sweets will reach cities like Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai, and Pondicherry.

Background

Vijay and Rashmika married on February 26. The makers of the couple's upcoming film Ranabaali released a preview of the song 'Endhayya Saami' on Saturday.

Vijay stars as Ranabaali, with Rashmika as his wife Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo, from The Mummy, plays villain Sir Theodore Hector.

Sources say Ranabaali draws from real 1850s events overlooked in history books.

It marks Vijay and Rashmika's first joint release post-marriage, after earlier films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.