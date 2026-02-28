Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Recall "Sweetest Surprise" From PM Modi Before Udaipur Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now officially married. Yesterday, a new set of pictures went viral online, showing the actors meeting PM Modi personally to invite him to their reception in Hyderabad. Rashmika Mandanna has now shared a post with the same pictures, accompanied by a heartfelt note.

She wrote, "Meeting Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir and spending time talking about our culture and history was so special. The sweetest surprise was the thoughtful letter he wrote to my parents. Some moments just stay with you forever."

Vijay Deverakonda too shared a post, "A few days back, we met the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi garu and took his blessings, spent a great time talking about our history, architecture, stories and and he wrote my parents the sweetest letter."

About Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Meeting PM Modi

Sources told NDTV that Vijay and Rashmika met PM Modi on February 21, 2026, and the pictures went viral a day after their wedding in Udaipur on February 26. The couple met the prime minister to invite him to the wedding and the Hyderabad reception on March 4.

In the pictures now making the rounds, Rashmika Mandanna is seen in a simple yellow salwar suit, while Vijay Deverakonda opted for an all-white ensemble. They are seen presenting PM Modi with a shawl as a sign of respect. This took place ahead of their wedding, in Delhi.

Narendra Modi's Letter To Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda

On February 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated popular actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who got married on Thursday, and offered his blessings to the star couple.

In a letter sent to Vijay Deverakonda's parents, the Prime Minister had said, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika, to be held on February 26, 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

The Prime Minister also said that the wedding marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika, and that the couple, with the spirit of 'having taken seven steps together', become friends for life.

"Neither Vijay nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen," the Prime Minister said.

"May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners," the Prime Minister said, offering his blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion.

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural lineage.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on Febraury 23 and 24.

The sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementoes, followed by an intimate haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Guests

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

