When Vijay Deverakonda Got 'Too Scared' After Tying <i>Mangalsutra</i> Around Rashmika Mandanna's Neck: 'This Is Really Weird'

After years of speculation and keeping their relationship away from the public eye, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married today in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur.

What's Happening

Interestingly, this is not the first time the two have shared a wedding moment, at least on screen.

They first met while working on the 2018 romantic drama Geetha Govindam, which went on to become a major box-office success.

The film ended with a wedding sequence featuring their characters, but filming that particular scene left Vijay unexpectedly unsettled.

During promotions for the film, in an interview with NTV, Vijay had opened up about the experience.

He said, "Sitting in a pelli mandapam (wedding altar) and all is fine, but there's a shot of me tying the three knots (in mangalsutra). It scared me a lot. Even though I knew it was just a shoot, the girl (Rashmika) is sitting there in a pattu cheera (silk saree), and I am there in a pattu pancha (traditional dhoti). It all looked like a proper wedding, with flowers and everything. They asked me to tie all three knots in the shot."

He further added, "I was like, what is even happening? I was telling the heroine, this is really weird. This was the third time she had gotten married on screen, and she wasn't worried."

Following their collaboration in Geetha Govindam, rumours about their relationship surfaced frequently, though both actors chose to remain silent about their personal lives for years. It was only days before their wedding that they officially confirmed they were dating.

Background

Soon after their ceremony, Vijay shared a series of wedding photographs along with an emotional note dedicated to Rashmika.

The actor captioned the post, "One day, I missed her." Elaborating further, he wrote, "Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me." He continued, "Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend... my wife."

Rashmika also took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the occasion.

An excerpt from her caption read, "Introducing to you now 'My Husband'! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely okay and constantly reminded me that I was capable of achieving much more than I could ever imagine."

