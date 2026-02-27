<i>The Kerala Story</i> Director Says 'Life Got Difficult' After Box Office Success

In an interview with NDTV, Sudipto Sen, the director of The Kerala Story (2023), said that the film's accolades and strong box office performance have not made his path any smoother. With Charak slated for a March release, Sen said that people still approach and talk to him but avoid discussing his work.

Talking to NDTV, Sudipto Sen said, "The journey of an independent filmmaker has never been easy. My film The Kerala Story earned Rs 350-400 crore. Everyone, including me, thought my life would become easier now...That I wouldn't have to work as hard on my next film. Instead, life got even more difficult after that. No OTT platform or studio wants to take my films now."

He added that the disconnect between public recognition and industry support continued even as he made Charak.

"I gained social recognition, people approach me and talk to me, but they avoid discussing my projects. I had the same experience while working on Charak. But producer Jayantilal Gada is a good man. He didn't ask me whether the film would get a U/A certificate. He just told me, 'Sudipto, I liked the film, and such films should be made in our country," Sudipto Sen told NDTV.

Why He Stepped Away From The Kerala Story 2

Sen has previously explained why he did not direct the sequel, citing the depth of research needed to stand by the material.

He told India Today, "For the first film, I researched the subject for 10 years. I could stand by every word and visual in that film. If the sequel expands beyond Kerala into other states, I cannot rely on WhatsApp forwards or newspaper reports."

The Kerala Story 2 Controversy

The sequel, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah (Sunshine Pictures), ran into legal challenges soon after the release of its promotional materials. The makers described the film as being inspired by "true incidents."



A petition by Sreedev Namboodiri in the High Court sought cancellation of its U/A certificate, arguing that the film portrayed Kerala and its people negatively and perpetuated harmful stereotypes.

During hearings, the court criticised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for appearing to clear the film without adequately applying its mind and asked the Board to consider the petitioner's concerns. It further directed that the film should not be released until arguments were fully heard, noting that the teaser and trailer had the potential to disrupt communal harmony.



Earlier, the CBFC had suggested 16 modifications; after the cuts, the film (131 minutes 24 seconds) received a U/A 16+ certificate.



The Kerala High Court division bench on Thursday reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by the producer of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, challenging the single judge's interim order that stayed the film's release.

The movie was originally scheduled to hit theatres tomorrow, February 27.

The bench examined the legality of the single judge's decision to put the release on hold for 15 days, despite the film having received certification.

The Kerala Story Controversy

Released on May 5, 2023, The Kerala Story drew immediate backlash after its teaser claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had been trafficked by ISIS. Critics accused the film of promoting Islamophobia and a narrative around religious conversion, "love jihad," and ISIS recruitment.



Petitions in the Supreme Court, Madras High Court, and Kerala High Court sought a ban, arguing the film could inflame communal tensions. The courts declined to halt the release but directed the makers to remove the 32,000 figure from promotions and modify the trailer.

In West Bengal, the state imposed a ban in May 2023 under the West Bengal Cinemas Regulation Act, calling the film "hate speech" and citing law-and-order concerns. The Supreme Court later stayed the ban, termed it overbroad, and required two disclaimers: that the film is fictionalised, and that there is no evidence supporting the 32,000 conversion claim.

In Tamil Nadu, multiplexes stopped screenings citing safety concerns; the makers alleged political censorship. The film faced protests in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and underperformed in the latter. Despite this, it grossed over Rs 300 crore, was one of the year's biggest hits, and received tax-free status in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Kerala Story's National Award Win

At the 71st National Film Awards (2025), the film won Best Director (Sudipto Sen) and Best Cinematography (Prasantanu Mohapatra).

About Sudipto Sen's Charak: Fair of Faith

Sen's upcoming film is set against the Charak Mela, a festival known for its intense religious devotion, and reportedly follows a hard-edged investigation into superstitions that continue to shape life in rural India.



The project is produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Sipping Tea Cinemas, in collaboration with Sudipto Sen Productions, with Rajesh Bhatt as associate producer. It adapts a short story by Sanjay Halder, with script and dialogues by Farauq Malik.



