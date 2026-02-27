How Are <i>Kerala Story 2</i> Ticket Bookings Open Despite Release Stay, Asks New Petition

The Kerala High Court division bench on Thursday reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by the producer of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, challenging the single judge's interim order that stayed the film's release.

Based on current legal developments, a contempt of court petition has been filed, citing the continued booking of movie tickets for screenings despite the judicial stay.

The movie was originally scheduled to hit theatres today, February 27.

Stay On Kerala Story 2

The bench examined the legality of the single judge's decision to put the release on hold for 15 days, despite the film having received certification.

During the hearing, the judges observed that the petitions opposing the film's certification appeared to be public interest litigation and questioned how such pleas had been entertained at the initial stage.

With the division bench now reserving orders, the fate of the film's release hinges on the forthcoming judgment.

Earlier that day, the Kerala High Court ordered a two-week interim stay on the release of the Hindi film.

Legal Proceedings So Far

The makers have consistently maintained that the story was inspired by "true incidents."

The High Court has been hearing a petition filed by Sreedev Namboodiri, who sought the cancellation of the film's U/A certificate. In his plea, he argued that The Kerala Story 2 portrayed Kerala and its people in a negative light and perpetuated harmful stereotypes.

During the proceedings, the court criticised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), stating that it appeared to have cleared the film without adequately applying its mind. The bench observed that the Board must take the petitioner's concerns into proper consideration.

The court further directed that the film should not be released until the arguments were fully heard, remarking that the teaser and trailer had the potential to disrupt communal harmony.

Earlier, the CBFC had suggested 16 modifications to the film, which has a running time of 131 minutes and 24 seconds. Following these changes, the film was granted a U/A 16+ certificate.

Political Backlash

The controversy surrounding The Kerala Story 2 intensified after the makers released the trailer. The film portrays Hindu women allegedly being trapped by Muslim men in the name of love, with parallel narratives showing how "romance and rebellion transform into control and silence", turning love into what is depicted as a weapon that destroys freedom.

The sequel is written by Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. It has already drawn sharp reactions from political quarters.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier expressed strong opposition to reports of the sequel, stating that it would be another attempt to incite "communal discord" within the state.

Reacting to this, The Kerala Story 2 director told NDTV, "We see this in the news every day; we see FIRs being filed in such cases. I request him to see the truth. During the release of The Kerala Story, we brought the victims on camera. He has just decided to close his eyes and not accept the truth. A problem that is an evil-we need to fight it out together."

He continued, "As a filmmaker, it's our responsibility to bring out the truth in society and sensitise people about what is happening. There's a trap being run in this country in the name of love. They trap the girls and force them to convert to their religion, which is wrong. They are trying to change the demography of this country, which will not be accepted by society. And the film is all about that."

"If we close our eyes, the peace and harmony of the country will be destroyed. We need to face the truth, and the truth is that this conspiracy to demolish national sovereignty is happening in the country. We need to address that. The Kerala Story 2 is all about that; it's about binding this country and upholding its culture. Every scene of The Kerala Story 2 is real. It has been inspired by at least 15-20 incidents that we have come across. It has been well researched-it is for the daughters and brothers who should go and watch it," concluded the Kerala Story 2 director.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah also emphasised that the film does not target the state of Kerala or its people. "Kerala is God's Own Country. We're not after Kerala," he said, adding that the film seeks to highlight what he described as an "evil" that must be confronted. "We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible."

Responding to those who have criticised the film as divisive, Shah said the team remains resolute. "No matter how much you criticise us, we will continue to tell the stories of these women. Call it propaganda if you want, we stand with the victims and will continue seeking justice for them," he said.

He further cautioned against ignoring uncomfortable realities. "If you choose to remain blind to the problems of your state, they will only grow bigger," he said.

The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha as the three young women whose lives take a dark turn after falling in love. According to the makers, the sequel aims to expand the narrative further, focusing on what they describe as an organised agenda of religious conversion. The Kerala Story 2 is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures.

