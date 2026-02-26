Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Anand Deverakonda Welcomes "Vadina" Rashmika Mandanna Into Their Family

Actor Anand Deverakonda has penned an emotional note for his elder brother Vijay Deverakonda and sister-in-law Rashmika Mandanna following their Udaipur wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Anand shared a photograph of himself hugging the newlyweds. Alongside it, he wrote, "There were so many times when fans would shout, 'Vadina, ela unaru?' and I never quite knew how to react. Today, my brother is married, and I've gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together!"

The word Vadina means sister-in-law in Telugu.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Share Wedding Pictures

Vijay shared a deeply personal note while posting pictures from the ceremony.

Reflecting on his bond with Rashmika, he wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend... my wife, 26.02.2026."

Rashmika also shared a heartfelt message introducing Vijay as her husband.

She wrote, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now My Husband! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

She continued, "The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man!"

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony at 10:10 AM on February 26 in the presence of close family and friends. Later in the evening, they honoured Rashmika's heritage with a customary Kodava wedding. The intimate celebrations were hosted at the luxurious ITC Mementos.

