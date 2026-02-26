Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana And Others Shower Love On Newlyweds

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had their traditional Telugu wedding ceremony this morning at 10:10 AM. The second ceremony took place in the evening to honour Rashmika Mandanna's Kodava heritage.

Their official wedding pictures are now finally out!

Several celebs flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Awwww!!! Congratsssss Rashhuuu!! To both of you!! Wishing you guys a lifetime of happiness and love."

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Heartiest congratulations guys!"

Kajal Aggarwal and Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Congrats guys."

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Official Wedding Pics

Vijay Deverakonda shared the pictures and wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife, 26.02.2026."

Rashmika Mandanna wrote a long note sharing pictures from their wedding ceremonies, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now My Husband! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"



She added, "The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man!"

About The Wedding

They hosted two ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding, which honoured Vijay's roots in the morning, and then a customary Kodava (Coorg) wedding celebrating Rashmika's heritage in the evening.

Sources close to NDTV also confirmed that they sent sweets for the paparazzi at the venue.

The couple got married in the presence of family members and close friends at the luxury hotel ITC Mementoes, located 50 km outside Udaipur today.

