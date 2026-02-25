PM Modi In Israel LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is travelling to Israel on a two-day high-profile visit on Wednesday, marking his second trip to Tel Aviv after the historic 2017 visit. During his visit to the Jewish state, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the Knesset, Israel's parliament-- a rare honour that underscores the political warmth between the two democracies. Before leaving for Israel, PM Modi said that he was looking forward to his engagements with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening cooperation across various domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues.

During this visit, both nations are expected to establish new goals for their strategic partnership and further their shared vision for an innovative and prosperous future. This will be PM Modi's second trip to Israel after his 2017 visit, which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management.

Prime Minister Modi will also address Indians in Israel and hold bilateral talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A series of agreements is likely to be signed, covering technology cooperation, security collaboration, artificial intelligence, agriculture, water management, and trade, reflecting the expanding scope of the bilateral partnership.

