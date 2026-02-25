PM Modi Departs For Israel, Says Visit Will "Set New Goals For Strategic Ties"

As he departed for his two-day visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is looking forward to his engagements with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening cooperation across various domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Israel on Wednesday and Thursday. During this visit, both nations will establish new goals for their Strategic Partnership and further their shared vision for an innovative and prosperous future.

This will be PM Modi's second trip to Israel after his 2017 visit, which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties."

He said that he will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest with the Israeli PM.

During the visit, PM Modi will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and discuss the bilateral issues.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he eagerly looks forward to interacting with the members of the Indian diaspora, "who have for long been nurturing the India-Israel special friendship".

"I am confident that my State Visit will further consolidate the enduring bonds between the two countries, set new goals for the Strategic Partnership, and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future," PM Modi added.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Prime Minister's two-day visit to Israel beginning will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries.

"This visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies," the MEA statement added.

On Sunday, PM Modi warmly acknowledged Netanyahu's personal tribute during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, where the Israeli PM described PM Modi as a "dear friend" and hailed his upcoming visit as a milestone in bilateral ties.

In his response to a video posted by Netanyahu on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations. India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress. Looking forward to our discussions during my upcoming Israel visit."

Netanyahu had shared a video from the cabinet meeting on X. In his remarks to his cabinet, Netanyahu termed PM Modi's arrival in the country as a historic moment, underscoring the strength of the India-Israel alliance.

He spoke of a vision to forge a broader "axis of nations" in the Middle East -- an alliance of like-minded countries united "against radical forces" and committed to stability, security, and technological advancement.

Highlighting his personal rapport with PM Modi, the Israeli PM noted their frequent exchanges and mutual visits, calling the Indian leader not just a partner but a "personal friend".

Elaborating on PM Modi's engagements in Israel, Netanyahu said, "On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive. He will address the Knesset, and I am sure you will all be there. We will also hold an innovation event in Jerusalem and visit Yad Vashem together. I will also note something else, a special collaboration. We will advance cooperation in high-tech, AI, and quantum. I say AI and quantum not because it's not the future, it's the present, and we want to be among the world's leading nations in this field".

