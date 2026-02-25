As PM Modi Begins Israel Trip, A Much-Awaited Defence Deal In The Works

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Israel, NDTV can confirm that the next big defence deal between New Delhi and Tel Aviv is likely to be for six mid-air refuelling aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

This deal, sources have said, will involve an Israeli government-owned corporation partnering with India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to convert six second-hand Boeing 767 passenger jets into military refuelling aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The Rs 8,000-crore deal is crucial since the Indian Air Force has long required tanker jets and has been forced to rely on leased aircraft as a backup. This deal, sources have said, is still being negotiated and is likely to be signed sometime in 2026.

This deal would be significant if it eventually goes through. The Indian Air Force is currently dependent on six old Russian-made IL-78 tanker aircraft and has failed to procure new tankers for two decades now.

Prime Minister Modi left for Israel on a two-day visit this morning. During this trip, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, address the Israeli parliament, Knesset, and interact with the Indian diaspora.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism, and he is looking forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Modi said he is visiting Israel at the invitation of his "dear friend Prime Minister Netanyahu." "I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management ... defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties," he said. Prime Minister Modi's address to Israeli Parliament, Knesset, will be the first by Indian Prime Minister.