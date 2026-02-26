PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Cross 100 Million Followers On Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed a major digital milestone, becoming the first world leader and politician to amass 100 million followers on Instagram, underlining his unmatched presence on social media platforms globally.

He joined Instagram in 2014, and over the last decade his account has grown steadily, emerging as one of the most followed and engaged political profiles in the world.

The platform has been used to share glimpses of official engagements, international visits, public outreach initiatives, cultural moments, and personal reflections, helping him connect with a wide and diverse audience.

With this achievement, PM Modi now ranks number one among global leaders on Instagram, maintaining a significant lead over his international counterparts. The Prime Minister's follower count is more than double that of US President Donald Trump, who holds the second position with 43.2 million followers.

Other world leaders trail far behind, including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with 14.4 million, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 11.6 million, and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers.

Notably, the combined follower count of the next five major world leaders remains lower than PM Modi's individual total, highlighting the scale of his digital reach and influence. Observers point out that the Prime Minister's Instagram presence resonates strongly with younger audiences, both in India and abroad, reflecting changing modes of political communication in the digital age.

The gap is equally striking within India's political landscape. PM Modi is far ahead of all other Indian political leaders on Instagram. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath occupies the second spot with around 16.1 million followers, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi follows with approximately 12.6 million followers. The difference underscores the Prime Minister's dominant position on social media platforms among domestic political figures.

The milestone reflects a broader trend of leaders increasingly using visual and interactive platforms like Instagram to engage directly with citizens, bypassing traditional communication channels. For PM Modi, social media has remained a key tool for outreach, governance messaging, and public engagement.