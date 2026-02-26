Videos: Netanyahu's Indian Attire, Wife's Saffron Sync With PM Modi During His Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received at the airport in Tel Aviv by his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, as the Indian leader arrived for a short but high-profile diplomatic visit on Wednesday (Feb 25). The two leaders exchanged warm greetings, with a small detail in PM Modi's attire, as pointed out by Netanyahu, becoming a talking point on social media.

"Good to see you," Netanyahu told PM Modi, who returned the favour with an equally warm response. The Indian PM dressed in a traditional white kurta and pyjama, paired with a sleeveless jacket, was sporting a saffron pocket square. Netanyahu's wife also wore a dress in the same shade, which quickly prompted the Israeli PM to draw a cheeky comparison.

“You see what she wore?” Netanyahu pointed to PM Modi's pocket square and then to his wife's outfit. PM Modi immediately caught the connection, laughing as he replied, “Yes, saffron".

In a warm exchange with PM Modi, Sara remarked on her desire to revisit India, calling it a "wonderful country". Netanyahu was quick to chime in, affirming that Modi himself "is a wonderful leader".

Netanyahu's 'dress diplomacy' continued as he greeted the Indian PM in a traditional India attire before the joint dinner and posted the clip on social media.

"Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire," wrote Netanyahu.

Check The Viral Clips Here:

Welcome to Israel my dear friend @narendramodi 🇮🇱🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AnRtceD9Ci — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 25, 2026

'Land Of Saffron'

As the video went viral, social media users noticed the 'bromance' between the two leaders, stating that it highlighted the strong relationship between India and Israel.

"Netanyahu coming personally to receive is a good gesture and shows a solid relationship between the two leaders," said one user, while another added: "From the land of saffron to the land of innovation. Powerful partnership."

A third commented: "What a warm welcome! It's great to see leaders connecting and fostering international friendship. Looking forward to the collaborations and positive developments this visit might bring."

A fourth said: "The bromance between Netanyahu and Modi, in extension, Israel and India is always beautiful to see. Welcome to the Holy land Prome minister Modi."

During his visit, PM Modi addressed Israel's parliament, the Knesset, becoming the first Indian PM to do so. During the address, he reaffirmed that India stands with Israel in its battle against terror.