Canada Changes Tune On 'Indian Interference' Ahead Of PM Carney's India Visit

Authorities in Ottawa seem to be walking back on their allegations of Indian interference and transnational repression on Canadian soil before Prime Minister Mark Carney's high-profile visit to India aimed at deepening commercial ties with New Delhi after years of diplomatic distress. Before Carney's departure, senior government officials reportedly told the media that the Canadian PM would probably not be travelling to India if the government believed India was actively interfering in the Canadian democratic process.

"We have a mature, robust discussion with the Government of India on these issues, and we have robust safeguards in place to avoid foreign interference," CTV reported, quoting an official.

According to the report, the officials did not elaborate when Ottawa decided to change its stand but said there has been a "systematic engagement" with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in India, including at the senior officials' level, ministerial level, and leader level.

"These issues have been raised regularly, and we are confident that we have the basis for further productive discussion," a government official reportedly said.

A second official also stressed that Canada has "no tolerance" for foreign involvement in Canadian internal affairs. They said that if Ottawa believed that there was foreign interference by the Indian government were continuing, "I really don't think we'd be taking this trip."

Canada's Earlier Allegations

The remarks are a stark departure from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service's (CSIS) charges against India last June, when authorities accused India of being one of the main perpetrators of foreign interference and espionage in Canada.

The agency called links between the Indian government and the 2023 killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar-- a naturalised Canadian citizen who advocated for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan-- a "significant escalation in India's repression efforts against the Khalistan movement and a clear intent to target individuals in North America." It also warned Canada had to remain vigilant about continued foreign interference by the Government of India.

India has denied those allegations, but Canada's charges prompted a tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats from both Ottawa and New Delhi.

Mark Carney's Effort To Reset Ties

Afp

Canadian PM Carney is heading to the Indo-Pacific region today, starting with a visit to India, where he plans to accelerate efforts to deepen commercial ties and mend fractured ties. The visit is being framed as part of Ottawa's effort to pursue a more "pragmatic" foreign policy and deepen economic ties with India, the world's most populous country.

The two countries are aiming to reset their relations, which deteriorated following Canadian allegations that India was involved in the 2023 assassination of a Canadian Sikh leader -- claims New Delhi strongly denied. Carney will begin his visit in Mumbai, India's financial hub, before travelling to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both countries face rapidly shifting global trade policies and uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariffs, adding urgency to efforts to diversify economic partnerships. Carney's office said discussions will focus on "ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence".

India-Canada Trade Boost

India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, is Canada's seventh-largest goods and services trading partner. Annual two-way trade is more than $21 billion, according to Canadian government figures. Last year, the countries agreed to resume negotiations on a proposed free-trade agreement aimed at taking bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

"That means big new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses," Carney said in November, after meeting Modi on the sidelines of a G20 summit in South Africa.

"India and Canada have great potential in strengthening trade and investment," PM Modi said at the time.

More than 600 Canadian companies are present in India, operating in sectors including information technology, banking, health sciences and financial services. India's main exports to Canada include pharmaceuticals, gems, jewellery and precious stones, and seafood.

Canada's Khalistan Problem

Canada has roughly 2.8 million people who are either Indian or of Indian origin. Nearly 400,000 Indians attend universities in Canada, according to New Delhi, making up the largest group of international students in the country.

Canada is also home to the largest Sikh community outside India. The community includes fringe separatist elements, seeking an independent state for Sikhs, which they call Khalistan.

Ottawa accused India of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan campaigner, and targeting other Sikh activists connected to the movement.

India has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, which sent diplomatic relations into freefall, with both nations expelling a string of top diplomats in 2024.

Ties improved after Carney took office in March 2025, and envoys have since been restored.