YouTuber In Hyderabad Sends Mother In Kuwait "I Love You" Text, Then Kills Self

Bonu Komali, a resident of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, had been living alone in an apartment in Hyderabad.

Komali had earlier attempted suicide about six months ago
  • Bonu Komali, a 21-year-old student and a YouTuber, was found dead in Hyderabad
  • She texted her mother, who works in Kuwait, an "I love you so much" text hours before she was found dead
  • Komali, a resident of Visakhapatnam, was living in Hyderabad for nearly 11 months
Hyderabad:

A 21-year-old part-time YouTuber and science student, Bonu Komali, was found dead at her rented home in Telangana's Hyderabad on Monday, shortly after she texted her mother an "I love you so much" text.

Komali, a resident of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, had been living alone in an apartment for nearly 11 months while pursuing a BSc at a private college in Hyderabad. She also created lifestyle and personal videos on YouTube.

According to police, Komali sent a message to her mother, B Satya Varalakshmi, who works in Kuwait, in the early hours of Monday saying, "I love you mummy so much" and asking her to take care of her younger brother.

Her phone was later found switched off. When repeated calls went unanswered, her mother alerted a friend, who visited the flat in the afternoon.

"At around 3 pm, when repeated knocks drew no response, we broke the latch and found her hanging from the ceiling fan," said police officer Ch Venkanna. 

A ladder and a saree were found near the scene.

"Preliminary investigation suggests emotional distress over a prolonged relationship dispute," he said.

According to police, Komali had been in a three-year relationship with a 27-year-old software engineer and fellow YouTuber, but the couple reportedly parted ways.

Komali had earlier attempted suicide about six months ago, police said.

Her body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy as police register a case of suspicious death and collect digital and physical evidence to understand the full circumstances.

Police are investigating the case, including reviewing phone records and messages and statements from friends and neighbours to establish all angles leading to her suicide.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

