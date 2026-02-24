Couple, 24-Year-Old Son Found Dead In Hyderabad In Suspected Suicide Pact

Three members of a family were found dead in a suspected suicide pact at their residence in Hyderabad.

The victims have been identified as a couple and their 24-year-old son. According to the initial investigation, financial distress may have led the family to take the step.

Police said that prima facie it appears the woman died by suicide first. Her husband, identified as Ramaraju, is believed to have hanged himself from a ceiling fan soon after. Their son, Shashank (24), reportedly slit his wrist and died due to excessive blood loss.

Neighbours alerted the police when the family did not respond for a long period. Officers reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Secunderabad Additional DCP Narasaiah said a case has been registered. He added that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact reasons behind the deaths.

Police are examining the family's financial records and speaking to relatives to understand the circumstances leading to the incident.