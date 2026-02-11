UP Couple Die After Killing Their 3 Children, Leave Behind Video Message

A suicide video recorded by the father and a message scribbled on the wall were found at a home in a village in Mathura where five members of a family were discovered dead on Tuesday. The deaths came to notice after neighbours broke a door to enter the house when the family did not respond in the morning.

Police said the victims were Manish Kumar (35), his wife (around 32), and their three young children, Honey (8), Priyanshi (5) and Prateek (3). According to Manish's nephew, the couple married in 2018.

Early suspicion suggested that the family may have consumed poison mixed with milk on Monday night, as glasses of milk were found near the bodies. However, the post-mortem report later revealed different causes of death: Manish died due to electrocution, his wife due to hanging, and the three children due to strangulation, Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar informed.

"They were found dead inside a room of their house. The post-mortem reports indicate that Manish died due to electrocution, his wife due to hanging, while the three children died due to strangulation," the SSP told news agency PTI.

Police officials said they received information when villagers grew uneasy as the children did not come out to play. When Manish's brother looked through a window and saw no movement inside, he broke a wall to enter, only to find the entire family unresponsive.

थाना महावन क्षेत्रान्तर्गत ग्राम खप्परपुर में एक ही परिवार के पति-पत्नी सहित 03 बच्चो के मृत पाये जाने पर शवों को पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भेजें जानें व फील्ड यूनिट द्वारा साक्ष्य एकत्र कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही किए जाने के सम्बन्ध में वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक मथुरा, द्वारा दी गई बाइट-… pic.twitter.com/u312xpy4tZ — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) February 10, 2026

A video message recorded by Manish before his death added to the suspicion of mass suicide. In the video, he said, "We have died on our own will. It is no one's fault. The police should not bother anyone. I was very upset, and that is why I request that no one should trouble anyone."

He also mentioned that he had recently sold a plot of land for Rs 12 lakh and clearly stated that he was not blaming the buyer in any way.

Inside the house, police also found a note written on a wall, reading, "We, Manish and Seema, died on our own will." A diary note and the video recording further pointed towards suicide, police said.