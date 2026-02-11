10, Including Gunman, Killed In Canada School Shooting, At Least 25 Injured

Ten people, including the gunman, were killed and at least 25 were injured in a shooting at a school in Canada's British Columbia on Wednesday, police said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the suspect has been found dead within the school premises with what is believed to be a self-inflicted injury, AFP reported. Six people were found dead at the school, one died on the way to the hospital and two were found dead in a residence in the community, police said.

The Tumbler Ridge police issued an alert after the incident at 1.20 pm local time at the Tumber Ridge Secondary School. Cops continue to ascertain if a second suspect was involved and the number of possible victims.

They are asking residents of the town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of about 2,400 people, to stay inside as additional police resources are being deployed to the area from neighboring areas.

The Peace River South School District said Tuesday that there was a the "lockdown and secure and hold" at both the secondary school and the Tumbler Ridge Elementary school.

Larry Neufeld, the member of the legislature for Peace River South, told reporters at the legislature that an "excess" of resources, including RCMP and ambulance support, have been sent to the community. He said he didn't want to release any more information over concerns that it might jeopardise the safety of the ongoing operation.

The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.