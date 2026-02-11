"Devastated": Canada PM Mark Carney After 10 Killed In School Shooting

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday said he was devastated by the "horrific shooting" at a school in the British Columbia district, in which 10 people, including the woman shooter, died.

"I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens. Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country - our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other," he said in a social media post.

I am devastated by today's horrific shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the families and friends who have lost loved ones to these horrific acts of violence.



In the shooting at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, eight people were found dead on the premises. Two more people found dead at a home believed to be connected to the incident, Canadian authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said more than 25 people are injured, including two who were airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP's North District chief superintendent Ken Floyd said that the suspect, a woman in a dress with brown hair, was the same as that described in an earlier alert sent to the community in the area. He has refused to release her name, as well as that of the victims. "We are not in a place to understand why or what may have motivated this tragedy," Floyd said.

The town of Tumbler Ridge, which has a population of about 2,400 people, is more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) north of Vancouver, near the border with Alberta. The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.

British Columbia Premier David Eby called it an "unimaginable tragedy."

Canada's government has responded to previous mass shootings with gun control measures, including a recently broadened ban on all guns it considers assault weapons. Tuesday's shootings were Canada's deadliest rampage since 2020, when a gunman in Nova Scotia killed 13 people and set fires that left another nine dead.