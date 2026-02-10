HDFC Bank Employee Issues Clarification Over Viral '<i>Thakur Hoon Main</i>' Video

The HDFC Bank employee in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur who shot to media spotlight after her "Thakur Hoon Main" outburst video went viral, has now issued a clarification, suggesting that the video, which many say reflects a casteist mentality, is incomplete and being misinterpreted.

Astha Singh, a relationship manager at the Panki branch, said the 33-second video is more than a month old and, contrary to reports, did not involve any customers.

"So, I have seen for the last 24-36 hours that a video is going viral on Instagram and many other social media platforms. So far, only one side of the story has been heard. This video is of January 6. And this is not a video of any customer," she said in her clarification video, which she began with a Namaskar and a Jai Shri Ram.

In the earlier video, a woman, who is also a bank employee, is heard asking Astha Singh to "mind your language". "Explain this to your husband," Astha Singh shot back.

Other bank employees can be seen trying to calm down a visibly angry Astha Singh, making sure the situation does not escalate.

"To hell with you. Thakur hoon main (I am a Thakur)," she reacts angrily.

"Thakur hoon main (I am a Thakur). Do not mess with me," she repeated for effect.

It is this particular statement that people say reflects a caste bias and an attempt to intimidate using caste identity.

"I have not misbehaved with any customer. This is a video of a woman who works in our bank. I had an argument with her husband. This is her video, which has been misinterpreted as me misbehaving with a customer. And this has been made a matter of casteism," she said in her clarification.

The woman, said Astha Singh, had resigned and wanted her relieving letter on the same day. The woman's sister-in-law had been sitting in the branch since morning, and Astha had a little argument with her.

"She told her brother. I mean, the woman who works with me. She told her husband. And her husband, after the bank's working hours, entered the office and misbehaved with me," Astha said.

"He asked me directly. What caste are you? Why are you so arrogant? He came to my desk and said,'I will teach you a lesson,'" Astha said further.

Astha said the man used abusive language and her "Thakur Hoon Main" statement was a reaction to that.

"I know I am here for the service of the public. And I should choose my words very carefully. But if a person comes to me and says 'I will teach you a lesson', then I will not tolerate," Astha said.

"I stand by my statement. I am a Thakur. And I am proud of being a Thakur," she said, signing off with a Jai Shri Ram.