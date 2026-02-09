"Thakur <i>Hoon Main</i>": HDFC Bank Staff's Viral Outburst Sparks Caste Row

A viral video from an HDFC Bank branch in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur shows a female employee engaging in a heated confrontation with a customer.

The incident occurred at the bank's Panki branch, where the employee, identified in multiple reports as Aastha Singh, allegedly used abusive language and made a caste-referenced remark during the dispute. In the footage, which lasts around 43 seconds and has circulated widely on platforms like X, Singh is seen rising from her seat, shouting, and pointing a laptop toward the male customer in an aggressive manner.

The remark that has drawn particular criticism is her alleged statement, " Thakur hoon main (I am a Thakur)," which many viewers have interpreted as an attempt to intimidate using caste identity.

The exchange involved profanity and escalated tensions inside the branch, turning what should have been a routine banking interaction into a public spectacle.

कानपुर के पनकी स्थित HDFC बैंक की शाखा में जो हुआ,उसने बैंक को किसी दंगल के मैदान में तब्दील कर दिया. यहां तैनात एक महिला कर्मचारी का पारा इस कदर चढ़ा कि उन्होंने न केवल ग्राहक के साथ बदसलूकी की,बल्कि जाति का रौब झाड़ते हुए मर्यादा की सारी हदें पार कर दीं. मामला किस बात पर शुरू… pic.twitter.com/LKo4YNWvGk — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) February 9, 2026

Social media reactions have been swift and intense, with numerous users condemning the behaviour as unprofessional and incompatible with the standards expected in customer-facing roles at a major private bank.

Posts have tagged HDFC Bank directly, calling for a thorough investigation and appropriate disciplinary measures.

HDFC has not issued an official public statement on the matter. So far, no police complaint has been registered in connection with the case.