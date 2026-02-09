Video: Slipper-And-Stick Fight In Madhya Pradesh Over Setting Up Kiosk

An argument over setting up kiosk in the market turned a slipper-and-stick fight between a man and a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Sunday morning. The street violence was caught on camera and the video of it is now going viral.

According to police and eyewitnesses, a long-running dispute over setting up a kiosk suddenly exploded into physical violence between a woman, Hema Singh, and a man, Santosh Pathak.

The video recorded by bystanders from a short distance opens with a crowd gathered near a roadside kiosk. Voices are raised. In the next moments, Hema Singh is seen pulling off her slipper and trying to strike Santosh Pathak repeatedly. Pathak tries to step back, shielding himself, but the woman continues to swing the slipper amid loud shouts from onlookers.

Seconds later, the situation turns violent. Santosh Pathak picks up a stick and retaliates, striking the woman and then punching her as the crowd gasps. Some bystanders are heard shouting for them to stop, while others film the clash on their phones. The fight lasts less than a minute, but the blows are forceful and unmistakable a raw, chaotic snapshot of market-day violence in broad daylight.

Police say the altercation stems from a pre-existing dispute over a kiosk in the market. The woman alleges that Santosh Pathak had earlier removed her kiosk and cart, following which she approached the police station but claims no action was taken. Tensions simmered until Sunday morning, around 10 am, when the two crossed paths again and the argument reignited.

Both sides have submitted complaints. Based on the woman's report, police have registered a case against Santosh Pathak. Speaking to reporters, Rajesh Pandey, Inspector of Bahari police station, said an investigation is underway.

"The accused claims to be a YouTuber journalist. We are examining all aspects of the case, including the viral video and statements from both sides," Pandey said.

Adding another layer to the controversy, photographs of Santosh Pathak with leaders from both the BJP and Congress have surfaced online since the video went viral. The images have triggered a political slugfest, with rival parties accusing each other of shielding the accused.